My Jcb by Fourdigit Inc. Wins Gold in A' Mobile Technology Awards

Fourdigit Inc.'s innovative credit card app, My Jcb, recognized for exceptional design and functionality in prestigious international competition.

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of mobile design, has announced Fourdigit Inc. as a Gold winner in the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category for their outstanding work, "My Jcb". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the My Jcb app within the mobile industry and positions it as a benchmark for excellence in mobile application design.My Jcb's Gold A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Award is a testament to its relevance and impact in Japan's growing cashless society. By addressing key challenges such as difficulty in tracking card usage and increasing fraud risks, the app aligns with current trends and needs within the mobile industry. Its user-centric design and comprehensive security features offer practical benefits for JCB cardholders, setting new standards for convenience and reliability in mobile card services.My Jcb stands out in the market through its unique blend of security and convenience features. The app promptly notifies users of potential fraudulent activity and provides clear guidance on appropriate actions, empowering users to take immediate steps to protect their accounts. For high-grade cardholders, the app offers seamless integration of concierge services, allowing users to make restaurant reservations and access other premium features directly within the application. The intuitive UI/UX, refined through extensive user testing and feedback, enhances the overall user experience.This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as a motivator for Fourdigit Inc. to continue pushing the boundaries of mobile application design. The Gold award for My Jcb validates the company's user-centric approach and may inspire further innovation in areas such as personalization, security visualization, and feature integration. As a leader in Japan's mobile industry, Fourdigit Inc. is well-positioned to influence industry standards and drive the adoption of best practices in mobile card service design.My Jcb was designed by a talented team at Fourdigit Inc., including Ken Kotsugi (Produce), Takehiro Suenari (Creative Direction), Takeshi Hamabe, Naohiko Sakata, Koji Machida, Koki Nakanishi, Minori Suzuki, Akiko Ishii, Junichiro Suzuki, Yuko Takemura, Chisato Koji, Takeshi Nakao, Takehiro Taguchi, Kaoruko Kusunose, Hikaru Saito, Taro Aizawa, Masanori Kinoshita (Direction), Tomoki Toi, Masatsugu Hori, and Arisa Terui (Design).Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning My Jcb app at:About JCB Co., Ltd.JCB has been expanding its card issuing business in partnership with local financial institutions. Currently JCB Cards are issued to more than 158 million cardmembers. The number of JCB cardmembers is increasing especially in the Asia-Pacific region, where economic growth is driving the shift to cashless payment. JCB will continue to flexibly support the special characteristics of each local market and the individual needs of each partner, providing high quality service to our customers.About FourdigitFourdigit is a design and tech company that provides essential 'design' to connect digital technology and people, creating comfortable experiences for everyone involved. Drawing on expertise cultivated in Japan, Fourdigit is expanding its services to regions across Asia where the demand for digital design is growing alongside economic development. The company's objective is to deliver design and technology solutions that drive business success on a global scale, with current office locations including Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners are selected through a rigorous process in which entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, mobile industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The award aims to identify and promote designs that advance the mobile industry and benefit society. Gold winners serve as benchmarks for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. The award welcomes entries from pioneering designers, inventive agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global recognition, and be acknowledged for their remarkable design capabilities. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating innovations that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenmobileawards.com

