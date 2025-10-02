Pizza Bar in Laguna Beach to be Featured at the Prestigious Bowls USA National Championship

Bowls USA Pizza Bar logo

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- /News Reported by LaGuardia Media and Public Relations/ - - On October 21, 2025 at the Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club, the Bowls USA National Championship will be holding its opening ceremonies. The festivities will begin on the 19th and end on the 25th, as the best bowlers in the nation compete to win the title of Bowls USA’s National Champion. Specific times for the events will be determined by the host.



Laguna Beach businesses are getting in on all of the fun, as well. Local restaurateur Pietro Cimino, owner of Pizza Bar (a pizzeria just steps away from the beach in Laguna), will be participating as a sponsor providing food, and refreshments from his restaurant, like his world famous Pietro's Favorite Italian Lemon Ice.



Pizza Bar is located at 397 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. They are open from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday-Thursday, 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM Saturday, and 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Sunday. The Pizza Bar menu consists of items such as gluten and dairy-free pizza options, ravioli and other pastas, gelato and cannoli, fresh salads, and specialty whole pies of varying sizes.



The Bowls USA National Championship is just one of several events that Pizza Bar and its owner, Pietro Cimino participate in throughout the year. Cimino has become a mainstay of community involvement in the Laguna Beach area, working with everyone from Laguna Beach High School to the NFL Flag Football league and assisting with other community events in the city.



For more information on Pietro’s Favorite Italian Lemon Ice and other products click here



For more information on Mama Cimino’s, Las Vegas click here



For more information on Pizza Bar, Laguna Beach click here



Press Contact: LaGuardia Media and Public Relations

Leslie LaGuardia

Daryl K. Jones

702-204-9610

518-533-8360

daryl@laguardiapr.com

leslie@laguardiapr.com

laguardiapr@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.