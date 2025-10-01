Pizza Bar to Bring a Taste of Italy to the Taste of Laguna Food and Music Festival

Pizza Bar logo Laguna beach food and music festival Pietro Cimino, Pizza Bar owner

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happening on October 2, 2025, the Taste of Laguna Food and Music Festival has been one of the most anticipated events of the year. Billed as an “open-air venue with food and fun under the stars”, the Laguna Beach community will be able to enjoy live entertainment, and bites from award-winning chefs and local restaurants.



One of these restaurants is Pizza Bar, a pizzeria located just steps away from the beach in Laguna. Restaurateur Pietro Cimino and Pizza Bar will be bringing their delicious menu to the Festival of Arts Grounds, (located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach) for the festival-goers to enjoy. Pietro Cimino, owner of Pizza Bar is also the maker of the famed Pietro’s Favorite Italian Lemon Ice drinks; a beverage that has quickly become a Laguna Beach favorite, and is now distributed internationally.



The Taste of Laguna Food and Music Festival is celebrating its 20th year, and Pietro Cimino is “just proud that Pizza Bar has been involved, and we're happy to bring good food and good fun to the people of Laguna Beach on this special occasion."



Pizza Bar is located at 397 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. They are open from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday-Thursday, 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM Saturday, and 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Sunday. The Pizza Bar menu consists of items such as gluten and dairy-free pizza options, ravioli and other pastas, gelato and cannoli, fresh salads, specialty whole pies of varying sizes, and more.



