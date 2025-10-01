DAGS Opens New West Hawaiʻi Office to Better Serve Community

Posted on Oct 1, 2025 in Main

A Kailua-Kona civil engineer recently stepped into the role of Program Manager at the newly formed West Hawaiʻi District Office for the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS). Ramzi Mansour brings over four decades of experience in both the public and private sectors — he was most recently Hawaiʻi County’s director of the Department of Environmental Management

Ramzi Mansour, third from left, with Comptroller Regan and the West Hawaiʻi District Office team. Photo courtesy: DAGS.

“We are grateful to the Legislature and the Governor for funding this new, stand-alone office,” said DAGS Director and Comptroller Keith Regan. “Hawaiʻi Island is so geographically large, it merits having offices on both coasts. This will ensure we can give adequate attention to all the facilities we support — especially the schools — and meet our work order requests in a more timely fashion.”

On the neighbor islands, DAGS helps maintain public school facilities, state office buildings, courthouses and public libraries. It supports or manages 164 buildings across six neighbor islands. Just over half of those buildings (83) are on Hawaiʻi Island alone.

The Legislature allocated $278,858 to fund eight new jobs — including Mansour’s — for this office. Mansour will be hiring more positions shortly; job vacancies will be posted to the state of Hawaiʻi’s jobs website at jobs.hawaii.gov/careers/.