HDOT Inaugural Internship Program Provides Hands-On Experience

Posted on Oct 1, 2025

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) welcomed more than 120 student interns across its Administration, Highways, Harbors and Airports Divisions for its inaugural Summer Internship Program. From high school seniors statewide, to graduate students attending colleges and universities across the country, interns gained valuable hands-on experience in the planning, operations and services offered through the transportation department.

Through mentorship, communication training and AI workshops, interns enhanced their personal strengths and technical skills, while contributing to current transportation projects.

Interns learned that while HDOT maintains safe and efficient operations across roadways, bridges, airfields and ports, it also aligns efforts to support housing, energy security and other state priorities.

As part of the 12-week program, the students visited the Tetsuo Harano Tunnels, Honolulu Harbor and the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, which offered behind-the-scenes access and allowed interns to form cross-modal collaborations.

Governor Green meets with the HDOT’s Administration cohort of interns at the Intern Recognition Summit.

The culmination was the Intern Recognition Summit, hosted by Governor Green and HDOT Director Ed Sniffen. Intern groups gave presentations on initiatives that will be implemented, in part because of their work.

Administration interns presented “Under the Sea, Under Construction: A Reef’s New Beginnings,” highlighting the Kalaeloa Reef Laboratory and the critical role reefs play in coastal protection, which directly impacts the state’s highways, harbors and airports.

Airports interns presented “Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Vehicles in Hawai‘i,” which examined how eVTOL technology can help address statewide challenges such as emergency response, cost of living and traffic congestion.

Harbors interns showcased the “Aloha Tower Centennial” observation being planned for 2026. Their goal was to create an engaging, educational experience that highlights the rich history and significance of Honolulu Harbor.

Highways interns presented “Automation Utilizing Intelligent Document Processing,” which focused on enhancing available tools; creating clear written and video guides; and establishing a centralized location for manuals in order to streamline workflow, reduce repetitive data entry and simplify learning complex tasks and systems.

The program’s success reflects HDOT’s commitment to fostering an affinity for transportation in the next generation of Hawai‘i professionals, while providing opportunities to build relationships and strengthen connections that will help students pursue careers in Hawai‘i and contribute to improving the local community.