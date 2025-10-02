Bones Is Back! Halloween Book & Toy Set Now Available on Amazon for the Halloween Season

Packaging Stress-free for parents and grandparents Family fun time

Bring home Bones! An award-winning Halloween book & poseable glow-in-the-dark toy set, now available on Amazon for families to enjoy this season.

ORLNADO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bones is back—and this time, he’s hitting the shelves on Amazon ! Just in time for the Halloween season, families can now purchase the award-winning Bones Is Back: A Family Tradition for Halloween Book & Toy Set directly through Amazon.The set includes a full-color, 40-page hardcover children’s book and a glow-in-the-dark, fully poseable skeleton toy—Bones—who has already been called “the cutest skeleton in the world.” More than just a toy, Bones brings a fresh new family tradition to Halloween: encouraging kids to touch, play, and create memories all October long.Families Are Already in Love.Even before its Amazon launch, parents who ordered from the official Bones website have been sharing their excitement across Facebook, Instagram, and beyond. One parent wrote: “We just received ours today and my little guy absolutely loves him!!! He has already watched a movie with him, took him out to dinner and showed him the train station by us! Absolutely love this!!!”. Another mom shared: “My daughter is obsessed with Bones. She was running all over with him and watching TV in her chair. We are starting the book tomorrow!” These heartfelt reactions highlight what makes Bones Is Back so special: it’s not just about costumes and candy—it’s about family connection, laughter, and creating magical moments together.From Kickstarter Success to Amazon RetailAfter a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign earlier this year—fully funded in under an hour—Bones & Friends, LLC has expanded distribution to meet growing demand. With the Amazon retail launch, families nationwide can now bring Bones home faster and easier than ever before. What Makes Bones Special?• Award-Winning Storybook – A 40-page hardcover filled with mischievous rhymes and fun.• Glow-in-the-Dark Toy Skeleton – 10.31” tall, fully poseable, and safe for little hands.• Touch & Play Tradition – Unlike other holiday characters, Bones is meant to be hugged, dressed, and posed.• Stress-Free for Parents – Families can move him nightly—or not at all.• Inclusive for All – A Halloween tradition for families of every culture and belief.• Encourages positive behavior — The story inspires kindness, creativity, and shows that Halloween is about more than just candy.AvailabilityThe Bones Is Back Book & Toy Set is available now on Amazon for $44 retail. Supplies are limited for the 2025 season.About the AuthorDr. Marc Fetscherin is a devoted father to his daughters, Margaux and Mirielle, and an accomplished author with several books to his name. Drawing from his professional writing expertise, he ventured into children's literature, blending creativity with heartfelt storytelling. His personal experience with divorce in 2020 inspired his first children's book, We Are Family but Not Married, which helps parents navigate and explain evolving family dynamics to their children with empathy and care. Inspired by his daughters’ love for Halloween and their enthusiasm for family traditions, Marc’s latest book, Bones is Back: A Family Tradition for Halloween, grew from a cherished activity they shared each October.Media ContactBones & Friends, LLC is a Florida-based family venture founded by the author. The company’s mission is to bring families closer through joyful Halloween traditions. The author believes Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy—it’s about connections, shared moments, and memories. The vision is simple: to become part of every family’s Halloween. High-resolution images, media kit, logos, and press contacts are available upon request.

