'Bones Is Back' Hits 10K Followers in Just a Few Months — Why Families Embrace This New Halloween Tradition

Book & Toy Set 2 Girls playing with Bones Book & Toy Set

This Award-Winning Halloween Book and Glow-in-the-Dark Cute Skeleton Toy Set Hits 10K Followers as Families Join this New Halloween Tradition

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bones Is Back, the award-winning Halloween book and glow-in-the-dark toy set, has surpassed 10,000 followers on Instagram—marking a major milestone for the family-owned brand just within the first few months of existence.Following its huge Kickstarter success—fully funded in under an hour and backed by hundreds of enthusiastic supporters—Bones Is Back has only continued to build momentum. This Book & Toy Set has captured the hearts of children, parents, influencers, and Halloween enthusiasts alike. The interactive set includes a 40-page full-color hardcover storybook and a freestanding, moveable, and glow-in-the-dark skeleton toy figure—designed to create laughter, imagination, and family memories throughout October.“We’re so grateful for the overwhelming support and excitement,” said Marc Fetscherin, creator of Bones Is Back. “This book and toy set helps families shift their focus from costumes and candy to connection and memory-making—transforming Halloween into a month-long tradition everyone looks forward to year after year. The way people are bonding with Bones—even before it’s in their hands—has been amazing. Reading comments from parents saying they’re excited to start a new tradition with their kids reminds us why we created Bones in the first place.”With Halloween just three months away, Bones Is Back is ramping up for its retail launch on Amazon around mid September. It’s already available for pre-order on the official Bones website , where demand has been overwhelming. With limited quantities available for 2025, this unique Halloween Book & Toy Set is expected to sell out soon.What Makes Bones Special?• Award-Winning Storybook – 40-page, full-color hardcover with mischievous rhymes.• Limited-Edition Toy – 10.31” tall (a Halloween nod), glow-in-the-dark and moveable.• Totally Touchable – Hug him, pose him—no “don’t touch” rules!• Parent-Friendly – Move him nightly or not at all—Bones fits your routine.• Positive & Playful – Sparks imagination, family bonding, and teaches positive behavior.• Inclusive – A Halloween tradition for all families, cultures, and beliefs.About the AuthorDr. Marc Fetscherin is a devoted father and an accomplished author with several books to his name. Drawing from his professional writing expertise, he ventured into children's literature in 2020, blending creativity with heartfelt storytelling. His personal experience with divorce inspired his first children's book, ‘We Are Family but Not Married’, which helps parents navigate and explain evolving family dynamics to their children with empathy and care. Inspired by his daughters’ love for Halloween and family traditions, Marc’s latest book, 'Bones is Back: A Family Tradition for Halloween', began as a cherished activity they shared each October—and is now something they’re excited to share with other families too.Media ContactBones & Friends, LLC is a Florida-based family venture founded by the author. The company ’s mission is to bring families closer through joyful Halloween traditions. The author believes Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy—it’s about connections, shared moments, and memories. The vision is simple: to become part of every family’s Halloween.High-resolution images, media kit, logos, and press contacts are available upon request.

Kickstarter Video

