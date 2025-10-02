Curious Fortune Media Founder Edmond Abramyan Introduces New Digital Marketing Framework for Client Acquisition

Strategic growth system helps expert-led businesses turn websites into engines of trust and sustainable client acquisition.

The Authority Engine™ is a way for skilled professionals to compete strategically instead of financially.” — Edmond Abramyan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curious Fortune Media , founded by Edmond Abramyan, has announced the launch of its proprietary Authority Engine™ , a system designed to help service-based businesses transform their online presence into a client acquisition platform built on trust and credibility.The system responds to a growing need among expert-led firms—such as law practices, clinics, agencies, and consultants—who struggle to translate expertise into digital authority. By focusing on positioning and psychology before tactics, Curious Fortune Media’s approach is tailored for today’s AI-driven search environment and tomorrow’s digital-first landscape.Many service-based businesses excel in providing value but lack the digital positioning needed to compete against larger, well-funded competitors. Curious Fortune Media aims to close that gap by reframing websites and marketing strategies as tools for credibility and authority.Founder Edmond Abramyan explained the philosophy driving the company: “I started my first business with $160 and watched larger competitors try to eliminate smaller players because they had more money and power. That’s when I learned that strategic positioning can be more effective than competing over who has the biggest budget.”This positioning-first mindset serves as the foundation of the Authority Engine™, ensuring that businesses are not only found online but also chosen by their ideal clients.The Authority Engine™ framework was built to align with modern digital shifts, including AI-powered search, shifting consumer trust, and increasing competition for online visibility. Rather than focusing narrowly on rankings or ads, Curious Fortune Media integrates psychological insights with digital expertise to foster authentic brand authority.“The Authority Engine™ is a way for skilled professionals to compete strategically instead of financially,” Abramyan said. “If your website doesn’t instantly position you as the obvious expert in your space, you’ve already lost the sale — no matter how many people visit.”This perspective emphasizes integrity and transparency, steering away from manipulative tactics and toward sustainable, trust-based growth.Despite starting lean, Curious Fortune Media has established itself as a rising leader in authority-driven marketing. The company was recently named 2025’s Best Digital Marketing Agency in Los Angeles by The Insider Weekly and has been featured by major outlets such as FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS, Associated Press, Digital Journal, CEO Times, and Bizweekly.Its Authority Engine™ is specifically engineered for businesses looking to adapt to the new era of search while avoiding outdated practices that no longer deliver long-term results.Curious Fortune Media’s approach highlights how smaller, expert-led businesses can win against larger competitors through positioning rather than budget-driven competition.“Our mission is simple,” Abramyan noted. “To amplify impact by helping meaningful businesses reach more people. When that happens, the ripple effect makes the world better.”By embedding credibility into every aspect of digital presence, the Authority Engine™ empowers service-based businesses to attract ideal clients naturally and build systems for sustained growth.About Curious Fortune MediaCurious Fortune Media is a strategic growth agency founded by Edmond Abramyan. Guided by the belief that meaningful businesses deserve to be seen, trusted, and chosen, the company developed the Authority Engine™ to help law firms, clinics, agencies, consultants, and other expert-led organizations transform their marketing into engines of credibility and client acquisition. With recognition across national media and industry accolades, Curious Fortune Media continues to redefine how service-based brands grow in the digital era.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.