From $500 to $50,000: Court House Lawyers Deliver Justice for Injured Grandmother

When the insurance company denied her pain and suffering, Court House Lawyers stood up for her rights and secured the compensation she truly deserved.

Insurance companies bank on fear and fatigue. We don’t let them bully our clients. If they refuse to be fair, we’re ready to put their case in front of a jury.” — George Mkrtchyan, Esq.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Court House Lawyers , a California-based personal injury and lemon law firm, has successfully obtained a $50,000 settlement for a client injured in a school bus collision. The result represents a recovery 100 times greater than the insurance company’s initial offer of $500, this case demonstrates the importance of documentation, persistence, and legal advocacy in resolving complex personal injury claims.The case involved a 50-year-old woman who was waiting in her parked vehicle to pick up her grandchildren from school. According to the police report, a school bus carrying her grandchildren collided with her car, leaving her with physical injuries and emotional distress from the event. Emergency services responded, and the client later sought medical evaluation and treatment for her injuries.Following the incident, the client reported the accident to the school bus company’s insurance provider and filed a claim for damages. Despite the documentation she submitted—including a police report, photos from the scene, and witness statements—the insurer initially offered a settlement of $500 to cover vehicle damage. The offer did not include any compensation for medical expenses or pain and suffering.Over the following weeks, the client continued to experience pain and sought additional medical care. Frustrated by the insurer’s response and uncertain how to proceed, she reached out to Court House Lawyers for legal guidance.After reviewing the available records, the firm identified several key issues in the insurer’s evaluation. The attorneys examined medical documentation, treatment plans, and liability reports, noting discrepancies between the evidence and the insurer’s position. The firm also reviewed the insurance communications to ensure compliance with California’s fair claims handling practices.Court House Lawyers then initiated formal representation on the client’s behalf and began negotiations with the insurer. Their approach involved compiling detailed evidence of the injuries, the property damage, and the psychological impact of the incident. By referencing comparable case outcomes and relevant California statutes, the firm sought to demonstrate the full extent of the client’s losses and the long-term impact of the crash.“Insurance negotiations often involve disagreements about the extent of damages and liability,” said George of Court House Lawyers. “Our job is to ensure that all the evidence is presented clearly so that our clients receive the compensation they are entitled to under the law.”Despite multiple rounds of negotiation, the insurer initially maintained its position and resisted increasing its offer. In response, Court House Lawyers prepared the case as if it were headed for trial—gathering expert opinions, verifying medical evaluations, and outlining potential litigation steps. This preparation helped establish the seriousness of the claim and demonstrated the firm’s readiness to proceed if a fair settlement could not be reached.As the case progressed, additional supporting documentation was provided, including detailed medical reports from treatment providers. These reports outlined the physical impact of the collision, the recovery process, and the need for continued care. With this evidence, the attorneys were able to present a comprehensive overview of the client’s damages, both economic and non-economic.Following these efforts, and the filing of a lawsuit in San Bernardino Court the insurer agreed to settle the case for $50,000, without the need for a court appearance. The final resolution provided the client with the ability to continue medical treatment and address the financial burden resulting from the accident.For the client, the outcome brought a sense of closure. While the physical and emotional recovery process continued, the resolution represented acknowledgment of her experience and allowed her to focus on long-term wellbeing.This case serves as an example of how persistence, documentation, and professional representation can influence the outcome of personal injury claims. In many cases, initial offers from insurance companies may not accurately reflect the full value of a claim. When supported by detailed evidence and legal advocacy, the ultimate settlement amount can more accurately account for medical expenses, property damage, and the broader impact of an accident.According to Court House Lawyers, cases like this highlight the importance of understanding one’s rights under California personal injury law . Victims of accidents are encouraged to gather thorough documentation immediately following an incident, including police reports, photographs, and witness statements, as these materials can significantly strengthen a claim.While each case depends on its specific facts, the process of securing fair compensation typically involves negotiation, documentation review, and—when necessary—preparation for litigation. Court House Lawyers emphasizes that while many cases settle outside of court, having a case built up and ready for trial can be an important factor in obtaining a favorable resolution.“Many people assume that the first offer they receive from an insurer reflects the final value of their claim,” George explained. “In practice, insurance evaluations can be adjusted significantly once all the relevant information is provided and properly analyzed.”Court House Lawyers continues to represent clients across California in cases involving auto accidents, personal injury, and consumer protection under the state’s lemon law. The firm’s practice centers on evidence-based representation and clear communication with clients throughout the claims process.The firm encourages anyone involved in an accident or consumer dispute to seek professional advice early in the process to avoid common pitfalls such as accepting undervalued settlements or missing key filing deadlines.For this client, the case outcome not only resolved a lengthy negotiation but also provided a sense of reassurance that her efforts were validated through proper legal channels.The $50,000 settlement represents one of several recent results achieved by Court House Lawyers that illustrate how structured advocacy and persistence can make a measurable difference for accident victims.Case Number: CIVSB2510354San Bernardino CourthouseAbout Court House LawyersCourt House Lawyers is a California-based law firm representing clients in personal injury and lemon law cases. The firm focuses on ensuring that accident victims and consumers receive fair treatment and appropriate compensation under California law. Its team of attorneys handle claims involving auto accidents, slip and falls, defective vehicles, and insurance disputes, providing legal representation tailored to each client’s situation.

