American Uranium Advances U.S. Energy Security with Wyoming Drilling Program Set for October 2025

We are pleased to confirm the expected timing of our upcoming approved resource development drilling campaign at Lo Herma” — CEO and Executive Director - Bruce Lane

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU) (“American Uranium” or “AMU”) today announced the confirmed start of resource development drilling at its flagship Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming, with phase one operations set to begin the week commencing 20 October 2025.The Lo Herma Project is one of the few near-term uranium projects in the U.S. capable of supporting the country’s domestic nuclear fuel supply as demand accelerates under the nuclear energy revival.Key Program MilestonesDrilling start: week of 20 October 2025> Scope: up to 121 drill holes and 37,500 meters (~123,000 feet) of drilling permitted> Phase one: step-out drilling north of MU1 and MU2 to expand resources> Concurrent hydrogeological testing to support ISR development planning> Lo Herma currently hosts 8.57Mlbs eU₃O₈ MRE (32% Indicated)> Program targets conversion of Exploration Range of 5.6–7.1Mt grading 500–700 ppm eU₃O₈AMU CEO and Executive Director Bruce Lane commented:“We are pleased to confirm the expected timing of our upcoming approved resource development drilling campaign at Lo Herma. Phase one of the program will focus on growing the resource base by targeting extensions of the known trends to the north of planned mine units one and two. The program aims to increase the current 8.57Mlbs (32% indicated) eU3O8 Mineral Resource Estimate by converting Exploration Target Range mineralisation for Lo Herma which currently stands at 5.6 to 7.1 million tonnes at a grade range of 500 ppm to 700 ppm eU3O8. The exploration results are expected to feed into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and revised Scoping Study in 2026 positioning AMU to deliver value from America’s nuclear energy revival.”Strategic ImportanceThe U.S. currently imports more than 90% of its uranium supply. American Uranium’s Lo Herma Project represents a potential near-term domestic source of uranium to meet growing U.S. nuclear fuel requirements, supporting clean energy and energy security goals.- ENDS -

