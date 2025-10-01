H.R. 2212, DHS Intelligence Rotational Assignment Program and Law Enforcement Support Act

H.R. 2212 would require all agencies within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that conduct intelligence activities to participate in the Intelligence Community Civilian Joint Duty Program. That program allows intelligence analysts to work temporarily at different agencies within the intelligence community, including the Department of State, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Energy. Under current law, only the Coast Guard and DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis participate in the program. The bill would expand the program to include other agencies within DHS, including the Transportation Security Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

CBO expects that DHS would need to update its policies and procedures to expand the current program. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2212 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2026-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

