H.R. 2261, Strengthening Oversight of DHS Intelligence Act

H.R. 2261 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide training to intelligence personnel on civil rights and liberties. The bill also would require the agency to ensure any intelligence information collected by the Office of Intelligence and Analysis is shared and stored in a manner consistent with federal law.

Information from DHS indicates that the department currently meets the activities required by the bill. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2261 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2026-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.