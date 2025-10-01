H.R. 5062, Pipeline Security Act

H.R. 5062 would codify the role of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as the lead agency responsible for protecting pipelines from terrorists and cybersecurity threats. The bill would require TSA to develop a personnel strategy to carry out the pipeline security program and report to the Congress biennially on its efforts. Finally, the bill would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the bill’s implementation within two years of enactment.

Many of the bill’s requirements are consistent with activities being conducted under current law and would not significantly affect TSA’s costs. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing other provisions of the bill would cost $1 million over the 2026-2030 period. That amount would cover the additional reporting requirements and the cost of GAO’s review. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

If TSA issues new regulations on pipeline transportation and pipeline facilities as a result of the legislation, H.R. 5062 would impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). Because the cost of the mandate would depend on the regulations yet to be published, CBO cannot determine whether the cost would exceed the annual threshold established in UMRA for private-sector mandates ($206 million in 2025, adjusted annually for inflation).

H.R. 5062 would not impose intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.

The CBO staff contacts for this estimate are Aaron Krupkin (for federal costs) and Brandon Lever (for mandates). The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.