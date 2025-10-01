S. 1098, Opioid Overdose Data Collection Enhancement Act

S. 1098 would amend the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program (COSSUP) to allow the Department of Justice (DOJ) to award grants to state, local, and tribal governments to track drug overdoses. The bill also would allow coalitions of law enforcement agencies to receive funds for this purpose and require grantees to share the data with law enforcements agencies and other entities.

The underlying authorization for COSSUP expired in 2023, although the Congress appropriated $189 million for the program in 2025. For this estimate, CBO is including only the estimated cost to implement the new activities specified in the bill and not the cost of reauthorizing the entire program.

Information from DOJ indicates that the department is already awarding grants to develop programs that track drug overdoses. On that basis and using information from DOJ about current COSSUP grants, CBO estimates that implementing S. 1098 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2026-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sean Christensen. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.