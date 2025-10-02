Dorsey Mansion Hoard Collector Car Liquidation Auction set by Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions

Dorsey Mansion Collector Car Hoard 1929 Hupmobile Century 8 Sedan No Reserve 1978 Ford Bronco No Reserve

Freedom Car Auctions has been Commissioned to Liquidate the Extraordinary Dorsey Mansion Hoard Collector Car Collection of More than 500 Cars with No Reserve.

Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions announces the liquidation of the extraordinary Dorsey Mansion Hoard Collector Car Collection consisting of more than 500 assorted Antique, Classic, Muscle and many more.” — Spanky Assiter

Dorsey Mansion Hoard Collector Car Liquidation Auction

Legal Disclaimer:

