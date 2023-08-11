August 2023 Heavy Equipment and Truck Consignment Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers announces their third quarter heavy equipment and truck consignment auction is set for Friday, August 18.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces their third quarter heavy equipment and truck consignment auction is set for Friday, August 18 at 10 am CDT according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“This third quarter equipment and truck auction includes consignments from XCEL Energy, Municipalities, US Bankruptcy Courts, banks, Credit Unions, corporations, companies, individual consigners and others,” said Assiter. “Don’t get caught short this fall. Make plans to bid and purchase equipment to be ready for your fall work.”
The August 18 auction features ● Heavy Equipment ● Contractors Equipment ● Vehicles ● Trucks ● Recreational Vehicles ● Ag Machinery ● Trailers & More
Consignments include:
• Equipment -- Aerial Lifts, Crawler Tractors / Dozers, Excavators, Forklifts/Telehandlers, Motor Graders & Scrapers, Trenchers
• Attachments – Misc. Equipment Attachments / Buckets, Skid Steer Attachments
• Commercial & Specialty Trucks -- Box Trucks, Bucket Trucks, Buses, Cab & Chassis, Digger Derrick Trucks, Refuse Trucks, Utility Trucks
• Truck Tractors -- Truck Tractors Day Cabs, Truck Tractors Sleeper Cabs
• Autos, Pickups, SUVs, & Vans -- AA Dealer Only Auction, Autos, Pickups, SUVs, Vans, Vehicles
• Trailers -- Fifth Wheel Trailers, Trailers
• Light Equipment & Construction Support -- Dumpers/Hoppers, Light Equipment, Pressure Washers, Shop Equipment / Tools, Tanks, Welders / Welding Supplies
• Recreational Vehicles -- ATV / UTV, Carts, Motorcycles, Motorhomes
• Tractors, Farm Machinery, Implements, & Livestock Equipment
• Collector Cars & Special Interest -- Automotive Parts
• Landscaping / Lawn & Garden Equipment
For more information about this auction or future auctions, please contact Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.Assiter.com.
The heavy equipment and truck consignment auction is conveniently located at the Assiter Auctioneers Auction Facility at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 which is on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas.
The heavy equipment and truck consignment auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Additionally, the Third Quarter Online Only Small Equipment & Tools Auction is set with bidding closing on Sunday, August 27 and will feature Small Equipment, Contractors Equipment, Power Tools, Personal Property & More. Visit Assiter.com for more information about this auction.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
For information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call (844.398.6630) for more information.
# # #
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
Spanky Assiter
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-655-3900
info@assiter.com