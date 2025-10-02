Adobo Throwdown Culinary Competition & Food Expo Comes to Los Angeles

From left — 3rd place: Chef David Ritualo, 1st place: Chef Dan Castro, 2nd place: Chef Belle Stoker. A lively crowd gathers at the Adobo Throwdown food court, savoring authentic Filipino flavors and celebrating community at the heart of the festival. The iconic Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts—setting the stage for this year’s Adobo Throwdown LA and a vibrant celebration of Filipino culture and cuisine.

First-Ever Los Angeles Edition Celebrates Filipino Cuisine, Culture & Community

Adobo Throwdown LA is more than a culinary competition—it’s a business and community showcase.” — COFACC President and CEO Gerry Palon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A spirited celebration of Filipino food, business, and community is set to take center stage as the Adobo Throwdown Culinary Competition & Food Expo makes its Los Angeles debut on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts. Admission is free, family-friendly, and open to all.Originally launched in San Antonio, Texas in 2019 by founder Gene Carangal, Adobo Throwdown began as AdoboFest, a local gathering for home cooks and food lovers. Thanks to the support of the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce-Greater San Antonio, by 2022 it had grown into a premier culinary showcase, rebranded as Adobo Throwdown, and quickly became San Antonio’s signature Filipino food festival. Now, for the first time, the event expands beyond Texas—bringing its flavor, competition, and business energy to Los Angeles and its neighboring communities.The Los Angeles edition is powered by the Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce (COFACC) , a national organization uniting 53 Filipino American chambers across the United States. It is presented in collaboration with the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of South Bay Los Angeles Area, along with partner chambers across Southern California. Through its extensive network, COFACC creates platforms that elevate Filipino-owned businesses, foster entrepreneurship, and amplify the collective voice of the Filipino American business community nationwide.Event highlights include a professional adobo cooking competition where chefs and caterers face off Iron Chef–style, judged on taste, creativity, and presentation. Guests will also discover a Filipino food marketplace filled with authentic flavors and business exhibitors, alongside live cooking demonstrations and cultural showcases. More than just food and entertainment, the event emphasizes economic impact, providing visibility for Filipino-owned businesses, building customer connections, and fostering partnerships with community leaders and sponsors.“In celebration of Filipino American History Month, Adobo Throwdown LA is more than a culinary competition—it’s a business and community showcase,” COFACC President and CEO Gerry Palon said. “It provides a stage for Filipino restaurants, caterers, and food entrepreneurs to expand their visibility, connect with new customers, and build valuable partnerships, while also honoring the heritage behind the nation’s most beloved dish.”PHOTO CREDITS: Adobo Throwdown, Press TelegramEvent DetailsDate: Saturday, November 15, 2025Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PMLocation: Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703Admission: Free; open to all agesRSVP & Info: adobothrowdownla.com Whether as a competitor, vendor, sponsor, or guest, Adobo Throwdown LA offers an opportunity to be part of a milestone moment for Filipino cuisine and entrepreneurship. Mark your calendars, bring your appetite, and join this unique event where food, business, and community come together.Media ContactJive BullockDeputy Director for Public RelationsCOFACCPhone: (907) 854-1687Email: jive.bullock@gmail.comAbout Adobo Throwdown LAPowered by COFACC, Adobo Throwdown LA is the first Los Angeles edition of the celebrated Filipino culinary competition and food expo. Originally founded in San Antonio, Texas, the event showcases established restaurants, licensed caterers, social media influencers, and local vendors, while serving as a platform for Filipino businesses to expand their reach, visibility, and partnerships. Admission is free and open to everyone. Learn more at adobothrowdownla.com.About COFACCThe Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce (COFACC) is a national alliance uniting 53 Filipino American chambers of commerce across the United States. COFACC’s mission is to empower and connect chambers and business leaders through training, advocacy, and collaboration, building a stronger, more influential Fil-Am business community nationwide.

