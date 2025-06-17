Filipino BBQ Throwdown Street Food Fest Unites San Antonio Community, Honors Filipino Heritage and Heroes

The winning entry of the Filipino BBQ Throwdown Cooking Competition Donel Pascual LTC (R) US Army, Daniel Peñano, 1SG US Army, Vanessa Peñano, Maria P. Arañas, Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, Hon Larry Romo, Del S. Peñano, Estrella Peñano, Sonny Arañas, Matthew Peñano, SSG, US Air Force Pictured (L-R) - Filipino BBQ Throwdown Organizer Dr. May Zamuco, Mayor-Elect Gina Ortiz-Jones, Kain-Na Filipino Cuisine Owner/Operator Angelica Guzman

There are rare days when celebration, gratitude, and history meet—today is one of those days for our community.” — PACC-GSA Region Chair Gene Carangal

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce-Greater San Antonio (PACC-GSA) proudly celebrated another milestone with the Filipino BBQ Throwdown Street Food Fest, held on June 15, 2025, at Kain-Na Filipino Cuisine . Drawing nearly 500 attendees, the event was a vibrant showcase of Filipino culture, culinary excellence, and community spirit, making it one of the most anticipated cultural gatherings in the city.A Day of Heritage, Honor, and CommunityThis year’s festival was marked by a deeply moving moment as the United States Congressional Gold Medal—the nation’s highest civilian honor—was posthumously awarded to SSG Venancio Jarin Penano, a Filipino WWII veteran. The award was presented to his family in a solemn ceremony, guided by Ret. USAF Col. Nonie Cabana, ensuring the occasion was observed with dignity and respect.During the first BBQ demonstration, Mayor-elect Gina Ortiz Jones dropped by to join the festivities. She was welcomed on stage to sample the freshly made Filipino BBQ and took a moment to thank PACC-GSA for organizing the event and Angelica Guzman of Kain-Na for serving as the venue host. In her remarks, Mayor-elect Ortiz Jones wished everyone a Happy Father’s Day, recognized Philippine Independence Day on June 12, and acknowledged LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Set to make history, Mayor-elect Ortiz Jones will become the first Asian-American female mayor of a major city in Texas, the first openly gay mayor of San Antonio, and the first female mayor in Texas to have served in war. Her presence and recognition of the occasion underscored the event’s spirit of inclusion, heritage, and community pride.PACC-GSA extends its heartfelt thanks to Kain-Na Filipino Cuisine for generously hosting the event and providing a welcoming space for the community to gather and celebrate.Former District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda was honored with an honorary lifetime PACC-GSA membership for her ongoing service to the Filipino community.Culinary Competition and Cultural PrideThe festival began with stirring renditions of the Philippine and American national anthems by Honeylyn Ewing, followed by a community cake-cutting ceremony led by Elcee Cortez. Attendees enjoyed two live BBQ demonstrations—Filipino Pork BBQ skewers and grilled shrimp—featuring products from Mama Sita ’s.A highlight of the day was the BBQ Throwdown 3.0 competition, where local grillmasters brought their best to the table. Congratulations to our 2025 BBQ Throwdown winners:First Place: Jenny MccraySecond Place: Jenny MccrayThird Place: Eric AndersonHeartfelt Father’s Day stories shared by families resonated with the crowd, creating a new tradition for future festivals. The event was expertly emceed by Shenel Rimando, whose energy and poise kept the program running seamlessly.Community, Sponsors, and VolunteersThe festival’s success was made possible by the dedication of organizers May Zamuco and Jane Ng, who navigated unexpected challenges with grace and determination, and by the engagement of Dr. Danet Lapiz-Bluhm and Almie Latimore, who warmly welcomed special guests and attendees. The event also featured a successful raffle and the support of an outstanding volunteer team.PACC-GSA extends its deepest gratitude to all sponsors and partners whose generous support made this event possible. Special recognition goes to our top sponsors:Ginto Sponsor: Mama Sita’sPilak Sponsor: Rene and Helen Ona of OLPYTheir contributions, along with those of our wider sponsor and partner network, were instrumental in bringing this community event to life.Leadership and ImpactThe PACC-GSA Board of Directors—Nicolette Ardiente, Dr. M. Danet Bluhm, Dr. Michael Bluhm, Nonie Cabana, Gene Carangal, Elcee Cortez, Elaine Juezan, Almie Latimore, Dusadee “Pink” Martin, Lanielyn Naylor, Jane Ng, Helen Ona, Shenel Rimando, Belle Stoker, Curtis “Bud” Stoker, and Dr. May Zamuco—extends heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, volunteers, and the San Antonio community.A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the PACC Texas Foundation, supporting disaster relief and community projects both locally and in the Philippines.Relive the MomentsNearly 900 photos and several hours of video were captured throughout the day. Highlights will soon be available on PACC-GSA’s social media channels, allowing the community to relive the excitement and spirit of the event.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about upcoming events, please contact:Philippine American Chamber of Commerce-Greater San AntonioAbout PACC-GSA:The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce-Greater San Antonio (PACC-GSA) inspires entrepreneurship, promotes business growth, and strengthens economic and cultural ties between the Philippines and the United States. With a focus on community, leadership, and cultural pride, PACC-GSA is committed to empowering Filipino Americans and fostering lasting connections in San Antonio and beyond.

