22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Hettenbach circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

1 October 2025

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael Kehoe to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach. The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After nearly eight hours of public interviews, approximately two hours of deliberations, and six rounds of balloting, the nominees are:

Nicole Colbert-Botchway – Colbert-Botchway earned her bachelor of arts from Saint Louis University in 1993 and obtained her law degree from Saint Louis University in 1996. She is an associate circuit judge in the City of St. Louis. Karma Johnson – Johnson earned her bachelor of science from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2000 and obtained her law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2012. She is a municipal judge and attorney. Patrick Richmond – Richmond earned his bachelor of science from Saint Louis University in 1995 and obtained his law degree from Saint Louis University in 1999. He is an associate circuit judge in the City of St. Louis.

The commission interviewed all 25 applicants during one day of public interviews on October 1, 2025. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Nicole Colbert-Botchway received five votes, Karma Johnson received five votes, and Patrick Richmond received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: John P. Torbitzky, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; Eva Frazer, Patrick Hamacher, John Schicker, and Erica Slater.