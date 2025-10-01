Water Security Agency Investing $15 Million in Major Projects at Rafferty Dam

CANADA, October 1 - Released on October 1, 2025

Today, Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency (WSA) Daryl Harrison provided an update on three major infrastructure projects that were completed around Rafferty Dam this summer, totaling an investment of more than $15 million.

"Rafferty Dam is an important piece of infrastructure, serving and protecting various communities and industries in southeastern Saskatchewan," Harrison said. "It is important for our government to be proactive and make these necessary investments to ensure the long-term safety and water supply security for everyone in the region."

WSA invested more than $10 million to repair the underdrainage system on the Rafferty Dam Spillway to maintain and improve the functionality and safety of the spillway during high-flow events. The spillway improvements include repairing and installing new drainage piping and constructing a new drainage pumping station. Work on the diversion channel includes upgrading the control structure and armouring parts of the channel with rock to manage erosion control and the flow of water in the channel.

In addition, more than $2.5 million was invested to upgrade the control structure at the Boundary to Rafferty Diversion Channel and another $2.5 million was provided to the Rural Municipality of Estevan to improve the 11-kilometre stretch of Rafferty Road located between Highway 39 and Highway 18. The road project was completed earlier this summer and narrowed to the standard size of a grid road and applied a road stabilization and treatment product, which will reduce long-term maintenance costs.

"We appreciate the support from the Water Security Agency to prioritize these important projects," Estevan Mayor Anthony Sernick said. "This is a strong commitment to the citizens and business community of Estevan and surrounding region, ensuring we will have a sustainable water supply and strong water management system for years to come."

"WSA has been a valued partner in helping us complete this road repair project," RM of Estevan Reeve Jason LeBlanc said. "Rafferty Dam is a vital piece of infrastructure that our RM and residents have greatly benefited from since it was constructed more than 30 years ago. We are pleased to do our part to improve this important access road to the dam."

WSA has managed water levels to ensure a successful project delivery and adequate storage to meet the needs of everyone in the region. These projects were identified as part of WSA's 10-Year Infrastructure Rehabilitation Plan, with a goal to advance priority maintenance projects throughout the province.

Rafferty Reservoir was formed in 1994 when the dam was constructed on the Souris River. It provides water to the region, including the City of Estevan and the Shand Power Station, as well as flood protection for residents downstream in southeast Saskatchewan and North Dakota.

WSA is investing approximately $38 million in 2025-26 to advance more than 60 key water infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.

WSA manages the province's water supply and owns and operates more than 70 dams and related water supply channels and reservoirs, with the objective of maximizing benefits to Saskatchewan residents.

