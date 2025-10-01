Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Chemung County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Nathan Novakowski, who died on September 28, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York State Police (NYSP) and Chemung County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in Chemung County.

At approximately 2:58 p.m. on September 28, NYSP troopers and a CCSO deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute. Upon arrival at the house, officers encountered Mr. Novakowski allegedly threatening a woman with a pair of scissors. A trooper directed Mr. Novakowski to drop the scissors, but Mr. Novakowski failed to comply. The trooper discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Novakowski. Mr. Novakowski was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was treated for minor injuries. Officers recovered a pair of scissors.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.