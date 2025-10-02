Attorney General James Wins Emergency Court Order Blocking DHS From Diverting $33 Million in MTA Security Funds for Now

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after a court temporarily blocked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from unlawfully redirecting more than $33 million in anti-terrorism funds away from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA):

“Millions of people use our subways, buses, and commuter rails each day. Today, the court temporarily stopped the federal government from ripping away $33 million in anti-terrorism funds that keep those riders safe. My office will never allow this administration to jeopardize New Yorkers’ security.”

Attorney General James sued the administration last night after DHS cut New York’s transit security funding to zero – an unlawful decision that was allegedly designed to punish New York for its so-called “sanctuary” policies. Today, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Attorney General James’ motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO), prohibiting DHS from diverting critical Transit Security Grant Program (TSGP) funds away from New York or letting the funding lapse back to the U.S. Treasury.