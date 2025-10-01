A New Era in Gonzaga Leadership Begins In Friendship and In Hope

Excitement and hope reverberated across Gonzaga’s campus on Sept. 26 as the University and the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) inaugurated Katia Passerini as GU’s 27th president. This historic ceremony followed a months-long, nationwide search, several initial visits to campus, and weeks of anticipation that culminated in a multi-day celebration of Gonzaga’s Mission.

Perhaps no one anticipated the momentous occasion more than Passerini herself, who began her reflection at the installation ceremony in McCarthey Athletic Center with a confession.

“I have played this moment in my head for so long, so many times,” she spoke candidly. “When I thought about this moment in my life, I did not know the place yet. I visualized speaking to a large audience about the importance of higher education and the role of education. And here I am.”

“But today is beyond what I could have ever imagined,” she continued. Being in this incredible place, in a region plentiful with everything one could need is beyond a dream.”

The themes of Passerini’s inauguration – open doors, empower potential and lead with hope – harmoniously align not only with the University’s next era in leadership, but also with the general feeling of each of the speeches delivered at the event.

This included the keynote address by the highest-ranking woman in office for the Catholic Church, Sister Raffaella Petrini, F.S.E. President of the Pontifical Commission for the Vatican City State and President of the Governorate of the Vatican City State, Petrini centered her speech on a simple, yet profoundly human experience – friendship.

“Katia and I are friends,” she said. “In fact, friendship is the main reason why I am here today. My hope is that you will continue to cultivate friendships at Gonzaga under the guidance of your new president and her remarkable staff.”

Sister Raffaella Petrini, F.S.E., is the highest ranking woman in office for the Catholic Church and a good friend of President Passerini.

She emphasized the importance of being in relationship with one another, of entering into a space of encounter and exposing oneself to the mystery of otherness. It is only there that one can truly learn how to be receptive, how to be vulnerable and how to take risks.

“Education that nurtures true friendship becomes a peace-making force that can help heal fractures, protect the vulnerable, and bridge cultural and generational gaps,” Sr. Petrini said.

Petrini’s address was followed by a deeply symbolic moment, the transferring of the Chain of Office. The golden chain was placed upon Passerini by Gonzaga of Trustees Chair Mike D. Reilly and President Emeritus Thayne McCulloh, representing the president’s leadership, authority and the trust invested in them by Gonzaga’s governing body.

“It is truly my privilege to share this moment of continuity,” McCulloh said after transferring the chain. “President Passerini, as you receive this, may it be a symbol of the generations of presidents you join who have served Gonzaga with faith, courage and devotion, and a reminder of the commitment you have made to this community that now looks to you with trust and hope.”

The Chain of Office represents the president’s leadership, authority and the trust invested in them by Gonzaga’s governing body.

“Because of your commitment, Gonzaga can plan boldly, act compassionately and work side-by-side with our partners to create lasting change,” Passerini said. “On behalf of students, families and partners whose lives you touch every day, thank you for believing in this work and in the community we are building together.”

President Passerini is the first woman president in Gonzaga's history.

Finally, Gonzaga’s newly inaugurated president closed her reflection, not only on the same hopeful note that resonated throughout the ceremony, but with another confession.

“I do not know precisely what the future will look like,” she said honestly. “But I'm here, committed to building it together with discernment and with hope.

“The road ahead of us is long, has a lot of turns, and may also have some deviations, but that road will take us exactly where we need to be, in a place where we understand who we are and who we can become when we bring not just our university forward, but we advance our greater community by doing so. A place where we will be able to lead forward, with hope.”