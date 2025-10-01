Gonzaga Hosts 7th Annual Climate Change Forum with Local City ...

Candidates for City Council in both Spokane and Spokane Valley will share with voters what climate policies they would or would not support if elected to office. To aid citizens in their democratic deliberations, Gonzaga’s Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment is proud to host the seventh annual Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. in the Globe Room of Cataldo Hall on Gonzaga’s campus, located at 429 East Boone Avenue.

Candidates for Spokane City Council Districts 1, 2, and 3 as well as Spokane Valley City Council positions 1, 4, 5, and 7 have been invited to this non-partisan event where questions regarding a candidate's plan of action regarding global warming will be posed by Gonzaga student moderators.

Candidates who have confirmed their attendance thus far include City of Spokane District 1 candidate Sarah Dixit, City of Spokane District 2 candidate Kate Telis, City of Spokane District 3 candidates Christopher M. Savage and Zack Zappone, and City of Spokane Valley District 3 candidates Mike Kelley and Kristopher Pockell.

“As demonstrated by larger wildfires and deadly heat domes, our climate in the Inland Northwest is changing,” said Dr. Brian G. Henning, the Climate Institute’s director who will moderate the event. “Spokane voters are eager to learn about candidates’ views on global warming in a non-partisan context.”

This event is sponsored by the Gonzaga Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment in partnership with 350 Spokane; The Lands Council; Futurewise Spokane; Spokane Riverkeeper; Community Building Foundation; Inland Northwest Land Conservancy and the League of Women’s Voters.