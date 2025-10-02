From the Dirt to the Keys: Ron Holloway Hosts Exclusive Workshop in Atlanta on Building Wealth Through Real Estate

Ron Holloway on Property Ron Holloway New Hope Builders LLC Logo

Real estate developer Ron Holloway shares his proven land and wealth-building blueprint at an exclusive Atlanta workshop.

I’ve built an eight-figure business doing what most people overlook. My mission now is to show others—no matter their background—how to see the opportunities right under their feet.” — Ron Holloway

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people look at an empty lot and see dirt. Ron Holloway sees possibility. With nearly two decades of experience turning raw land into thriving neighborhoods and more than 100 homes built across Virginia and beyond, Holloway is now bringing his proven blueprint to Atlanta.On Thursday, October 24, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM EDT, New Hope Builders, LLC partners with Book Profits Club™️ to present the workshop From the Dirt to the Keys: How to Find Land, Build, and Profit at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) in downtown Atlanta.This powerful, in-person workshop will celebrate the launch of Holloway’s new book, From the Dirt to the Keys: The Blueprint to Profitable Land Deals & Dream Homes. Designed for aspiring investors, entrepreneurs, and coaches, the event will provide practical strategies for building homes, wealth, and legacy.Participants will learn:How to evaluate land like a seasoned developer.The blueprint to finance, build, and profit from new construction.How to turn knowledge into income by coaching others through land deals.The mindset and systems Holloway uses to build houses and generational wealth.In addition, attendees will gain access to an exclusive opportunity: Holloway’s 4-Week Coaching Intensive, a hands-on program where he will personally guide participants in building their own profitable coaching businesses while helping others discover and develop land.“Land is the foundation of wealth,” said Holloway. “I’ve built an eight-figure business doing what most people overlook. My mission now is to show others—no matter their background—how to see the opportunities right under their feet.”Event Details:Event: From the Dirt to the Keys: How to Find Land, Build, and ProfitDate: Tuesday, October 24, 2025Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM EDTLocation: Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, 504 Fair Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30313Tickets & Info: workshop.fromthedirt2thekeys.comThis workshop promises to deliver not just knowledge but a roadmap to financial freedom and legacy building. Seats are limited.About Ron HollowayRon Holloway is the owner of New Hope Builders, LLC, a premier development company dedicated to building quality homes across Virginia. With nearly 20 years of experience at Gold Key Resort in Virginia Beach, Ron gained extensive knowledge in real estate, property management, and community development. His passion for real estate led him to launch A Safe Place Incorporated, a nonprofit that provides housing for clients from the VA Hospital, Community Services Board, and the Department of Corrections.As a Class A developer, Ron has expanded his reach by purchasing land and developing residential properties in seven Virginia cities, including Hampton, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Newport News—successfully building over 100 homes. He’s currently focused on innovative residential projects, including senior-friendly housing and new developments in Atlanta, Georgia.Ron’s mission goes beyond construction; he’s committed to creating thriving communities that offer stability, accessibility, and lasting impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.