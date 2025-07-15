Double Book Cover Reveal: Mychel “Snoop” Dillard to Unveil Two Powerful New Titles This Friday in Atlanta

Cover Release Event for Snoop Dillard Snoop Dillard - Headshot

Mychel “Snoop” Dillard to Reveal Two Inspiring Book Covers at Exclusive Atlanta Event This Friday at Omni Coffee & Eggs

These books are proof that you can turn pain into power and purpose.” — Mychel “Snoop” Dillard

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Ronni AllenEmail: Ronni@allenandcompanymarketing.comWebsite: https://book.whoissnoop.com Double Book Cover Reveal : Mychel “Snoop” Dillard to Unveil Two Powerful New Titles This Friday in AtlantaSerial entrepreneur and powerhouse media mogul Mychel “Snoop” Dillard is hosting an intimate 2-in-1 book cover reveal this Friday at Omni Coffee & Eggs (261 Peters Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30313).This special evening will unveil the covers of her two upcoming books:"Who is S.N.O.O.P. – Strength, Navigating Obstacles, Overcoming Pain""Grieve, Grow, and Go – How to Rebuild Your Life After Loss"These deeply personal and empowering books reflect Snoop’s incredible journey—after losing her only daughter, Katara R. Dillard, to a fentanyl-laced pill and enduring a painful divorce, she chose to rise, rebuild, and now share her story with the world.Event Highlights:✔️ Exclusive reveal of both book covers✔️ Live readings from each book✔️ Real conversations about grief, identity, and healing✔️ A preview of her upcoming conference✔️ Giveaways, networking, and moreThis is more than a book launch—it’s a movement for those who’ve faced pain and are ready to rise again.Doors open at 6:00 PM. RSVP is required:Come ready to be inspired and empowered by one of Atlanta’s most fearless voices.About Mychel “Snoop” Dillard:Mychel “Snoop” Dillard is a trailblazing entrepreneur, speaker, and media executive who has built and franchised several successful restaurant, salon, and lifestyle brands. Through her latest work, she’s channeling her personal pain into powerful purpose—empowering others to grieve, grow, and go after their best life.

