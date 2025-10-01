House Bill 1734 Printer's Number 2136

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - House Bill 1734 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CERRATO, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, PROKOPIAK, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS, BELLMON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CIRESI, GREEN Short Title An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in turnpike, further providing for electronic toll collection. Memo Subject Increasing the Time to Appeal an E-ZPass Toll Violation for Rental Actions 2136 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, July 16, 2025 Reported as committed, Sept. 30, 2025 First consideration, Sept. 30, 2025 Laid on the table, Sept. 30, 2025 Removed from table, Oct. 1, 2025 Generated 10/01/2025 06:50 PM

