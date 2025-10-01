House Bill 1734 Printer's Number 2136
PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - House Bill 1734
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CERRATO, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, PROKOPIAK, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS, BELLMON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CIRESI, GREEN
Short Title
An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in turnpike, further providing for electronic toll collection.
Memo Subject
Increasing the Time to Appeal an E-ZPass Toll Violation for Rental
Actions
|2136
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, July 16, 2025
|Reported as committed, Sept. 30, 2025
|First consideration, Sept. 30, 2025
|Laid on the table, Sept. 30, 2025
|Removed from table, Oct. 1, 2025
