Trump’s shutdown leaves California disaster readiness in jeopardy

The National Weather Service continues to issue life-saving forecasts and warnings, but longer-term climate research and upgrades to forecasting tools have been suspended—at a time when California faces growing weather extremes. With vital administrative and planning staff sidelined, the state’s progress on prevention will be delayed making our state more vulnerable.

FEMA’s boots-on-the-ground teams are available thanks to their essential designation, but grants, reimbursements, and technical assistance for disaster recovery throughout California are delayed. Local communities counting on federal support to recover from fires, floods, and storms are now left in limbo.

California remains committed to protecting lives, property, and communities despite Washington’s gridlock. But make no mistake—this shutdown is threatening the safety and resilience of every Californian, including:

Wildfire crews (federal and state) remain deployed, but 25% of federal forest service staff—focused on prevention and planning—are furloughed.

Key FEMA and DHS grants, including disaster reimbursement and mitigation funding, are paused until federal appropriations resume.

The National Weather Service continues essential forecasting, while many research and support functions at NOAA are on hold.

Delays in federal programs put planned prescribed burns, forest management projects, and community preparedness efforts on hold statewide.

Over two-thirds of National Park Service staff—more than 9,000 nationwide—are now furloughed, leaving our national parks with only barebones emergency coverage. While some outdoor areas remain open, many visitor centers, facilities, and critical staff are offline, stretching the federal government’s ability to respond to emergencies, wildfires, and rescues in California’s most treasured landscapes.

CAL FIRE, Cal OES, CHP and the California National Guards stand ready to serve and protect the people, property and natural resources in California regardless of state or federal jurisdiction. CAL FIRE remains fully staffed and available during the fire year while the federal government shuts down, jeopardizing the safety and well being of all.