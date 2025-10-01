Governor, First Partner statement on the passing of Jane Goodall

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Jane Goodall, ground-breaking primatologist and environmentalist, and California Museum Minerva Award honoree:

“Jane Goodall was a global legend – a woman known for her extraordinary empathy and her remarkable intellect. She stood at the forefront of discovery, breaking through barriers for women in primatology, in science, and beyond. Jane’s curiosity, strength, and kindness changed the world, and inspired countless people and bridged countries and cultures in pursuit of a better future. To us she was a towering inspiration, and a cherished friend. Her commitment to animals, the environment, and the world as a whole, led her to found institutions and programs that will carry on her legacy for decades.”