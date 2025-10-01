NUJ responds to removal of journalists from Labour Party Conference

The NUJ is concerned by a decision to revoke the passes of journalists attending the Labour Party Conference.

Rivkah Brown, reporter for Novara Media, and Owen Jones, Guardian columnist, were both removed from the party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Tuesday 30 September. The journalists published emails from the Labour Party that gave vague reasons for the decision: “a breach of the event code of conduct” and “complaints about conduct”, respectively.

This decision continues a worrying trend of journalists and media organisations being excluded from political processes, undermining their ability to hold elected politicians to account. Journalists at Declassified UK were also denied passes to the Labour Party Conference for a second year in a row. The publication also revealed that parliamentary authorities had blocked media passes for its journalists, citing the outlet's “in-depth investigations... from a particular standpoint." The NUJ also expressed concern at Reform UK’s decision in August to ban its councillors from speaking to journalists at Nottinghamshire Live.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“It is very concerning that bona fide journalists attending the Labour Party Conference had their event passes revoked. It’s a journalist’s job to hold power to account, and in a functioning democracy, elected representatives must be transparent and open to challenge. “Labour is the party in government and has repeatedly stated its commitment to media freedom. Yet its actions yesterday risks the impression of a party that is trying to evade press scrutiny. More worryingly, this seems to be part of a growing trend of legitimate newsgatherers being denied entry to - or removed from - political proceedings that are firmly in the public interest. “All NUJ members have signed the union’s Code of Conduct, which sets out how a journalist should carry out their duties in an ethical and professional manner. The Labour Party should clarify the specific reasons for its decision to remove journalists from its conference, and we urge the government and all political parties to uphold the principle of media freedom, the right of freedom of expression and the right of the public to be informed.”

