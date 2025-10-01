Royal Bullion Capital Trading LLC (RBC) Signs Strategic Bond Investment Agreement with Iron Fuel Trading, Philippines

(Left side) - FE M. MAGLASANG, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Fuel Trading Corporation (Right side) - Dr. MURALI KRISHNA KATRAGADDA, Chairman and Founder of Royal Bullion Capital Trading LLC L-R :ATTY. LYNN DANAO-MORENO, FE. M. MAGLASANG,Dr. MURALI KRISHNA KATRAGADDA,Mr. RAVI KIRAN MADIKI

Royal Bullion Capital (RBC) and Philippines-based Iron Fuel Trading sign bond investment deal to boost RBC’s liquidity and global gold-trading expansion.

This partnership with Iron Fuel Trading reflects our commitment to building strong, transparent and sustainable collaborations that will accelerate our expansion and create value for stakeholders.” — — Dr. Murali Krishna Katragadda, Chairman & Founder, Royal Bullion Capital

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Bullion Capital (RBC), a global player in gold trading, today announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Iron Fuel Trading, a Philippines-based trading company. Under the terms of the agreement, Iron Fuel will invest in RBC through a bond-based structure, marking a significant step in strengthening RBC’s financial base and global growth trajectory.The partnership leverages RBC’s deep expertise in gold trade and Iron Fuel Trading vision for securing value in high-growth sectors. The bond investment not only provides RBC with additional liquidity to expand its trading operations but also offers Iron Fuel a secured channel into the lucrative precious metals market.Speaking on the agreement, Dr. MURALI KRISHNA KATRAGADDA, Chairman and Founder of Royal Bullion Capital Trading LLC said:“This partnership with Iron Fuel Trading reflects our commitment to building strong, transparent, and sustainable financial collaborations. The investment will accelerate our expansion in global gold markets while ensuring consistent value creation for stakeholders.”President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Fuel Trading added:“We are confident in Royal Bullion Capital’s track record and industry expertise. This bond- backed investment offers us the security we require while aligning with our vision of strategic, growth- oriented investments in global markets.”The collaboration between RBC and Iron Fuel Trading is expected to unlock new opportunities in the gold trade ecosystem, enhance cross-border trade relations, and set the stage for future cooperation in commodities and structured finance.About Royal Bullion Capital Trading LLCRoyal Bullion Capital (RBC) is a gold trading company with a global outlook, committed to innovation, compliance, and sustainable growth in the precious metals sector. With a strong foundation and focus on value creation, RBC aims to expand its footprint across international markets. For more information, visit www.royalbullioncapital.com About Iron Fuel TradingIron Fuel Trading is a diversified trading and investment firm based in the Philippines. The company is focused on building strategic partnerships across industries and markets, with an emphasis on long-term value.

