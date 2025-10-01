Mayor Bowser Launches Talent Capital, First-of-its-Kind Regional Workforce and Economic Development Initiative

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, workforce and economic development leaders, as well as employer, higher education, and nonprofit partners across the District and Greater Washington region unveiled the Talent Capital initiative, a first-of-its-kind regional resource housed at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG).



“In Washington, DC, we know that talent is our greatest asset, and that every Washingtonian deserves the opportunity to succeed,” said Mayor Bowser. “Talent Capital ensures that our residents can stay in the region they call home, access high-quality jobs, grow their careers, and drive innovation across key industries. We are proud to lead this effort, and confident that economic mobility and opportunity will continue to define our region for years to come.”



The TalentCapital.AI website, powered by local tech company BuildWithin, offers free AI-driven job matching, training, reskilling, and career navigation services, complemented by personalized support from partners across DC, Maryland, and Virginia.



As part of the launch, Mayor Bowser announced new resources for federally impacted workers, including:

No-cost coaching through Grounded Idealist

Free Project Management certification and Data Science & AI programs at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC)

Free webinars and discounted courses at Trinity Washington University

Complimentary executive coaching and discounted professional development and graduate courses at George Washington University

These initial investments represent the start of a growing set of opportunities in coaching, training, apprenticeships, and entrepreneurship for residents across the DMV.



“Grounded Idealist is excited to team up with Mayor Bowser, regional partners, and the Talent Capital initiative to support thousands of displaced public servants in their career transitions,” said Kyle Dietrich, founder and CEO of Grounded Idealist, which has a network of nearly 3,000 accredited coaches and will be offering pro bono coaching to hundreds of displaced workers in the region. “We are proud to offer our transformational coaching and cohort-based career transition services to help these dedicated public servants rebuild their lives with purpose.”



“As the District’s public land-grant university, UDC is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in the Talent Capital Initiative,” said UDC President Maurice D. Edington. “By providing no-cost, future-ready credentials and personalized career coaching, we are helping individuals navigate transitions and strengthen the region’s economic resilience.”



The Department of Employment Services (DOES) is working alongside workforce leaders from Maryland and Virginia, underscoring the regional nature of this effort.



“The Talent Capital initiative is about keeping our talent here in DC and making sure residents are connected to careers that match their skills and interests,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “By combining cutting-edge technology with trusted workforce services, we’re opening new pathways for opportunity and strengthening our regional economy.”



“BuildWithin is proud to power Talent Capital with our agentic AI technology,” said Ximena Gates, CEO of BuildWithin. “We deploy squads of AI agents; each with its own specialty, from job matching to resource navigation to training recommendations, that work together to extend the reach of existing workforce services. This demonstrates how AI can be used for good: not to replace jobs, but to help people prepare for and connect with them.”



The initiative also complements Mayor Bowser’s Growth Agenda, which is focused on creating and filling jobs in high-demand industries. As part of the Growth Agenda, nine companies recently received $1.54 million through the Vitality and Growth Funds, creating 250 jobs. The FY26 Grow DC Budget adds another $5 million to the Vitality Fund to attract more companies in sectors like technology, healthcare, and business services.



The Talent Capital infrastructure will continue to evolve based on user feedback, with new supports and resources added on an ongoing basis.



For more information on the Talent Capital initiative, visit TalentCapital.AI.



