Grand Lakes celebrates important achievements in 2025

Awards and partnerships with JAC Motors and the Angolan government mark Grand Lakes’ year in 2025

LUANDA, LUANDA, ANGOLA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Lakes Veículos, the official representative of Volkswagen Trucks and Buses in Angola and headquartered in Luanda, celebrates several achievements in 2025—a year also marked by the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence. In May, the company entered into a partnership to represent the Chinese brand JAC Motors in the Angolan market, in the Heavy and Extra-Heavy vehicle segments, including 6x4 dump trucks with 20 m³ capacity and 8x4 dump trucks with 25 m³ capacity, as well as tractor units above 420 hp, all diesel-powered.In July, during the 40th edition of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA), Grand Lakes presented several new launches to the market. Among them, the road semi-trailer model from Hercules Chassis stood out—an American company acquired last year by the Brazilian group Randoncorp. “It was a moment of great satisfaction for us to take part in the country’s largest business event and contribute to the development of our market,” says Geraldo Kulaif, Director of Grand Lakes.At the Volkswagen stand, the Delivery 11.170 and Constellation 17.250 models were highlighted. In the automotive parts area, the company showcased items from major brands it represents, such as Fras-le, StradaR, Master, and Suspensys—all part of the Randoncorp group—as well as the well-known Tecfil filters.Quality and RecognitionThe year was also marked by awards. Two professionals from Grand Lakes Veículos received the VWCO High Performance Teams Award in the Sales and After-Sales categories. Sales analyst Bruno Bandeira Quiosa was named Best Vehicle Salesperson, while Paulo Jorge Brito Duarte received the award for Best After-Sales Salesperson. “This is recognition of work based on dedication, commitment to customers, and innovation,” highlights Geraldo Kulaif, Director of Grand Lakes.In 2024, the company had already been recognized in the Sustainability category with three social projects: the Pink October campaign for breast cancer prevention; the Blue November campaign for prostate cancer prevention; and the 2nd edition of the Integration Run, which raised food donations for the NGOs Baluarte and Athos, both based in Luanda.Support for the Government of AngolaGrand Lakes began 2025 with the delivery of Volkswagen Constellation vehicles, including models with standard bodies and 31.320 versions equipped with Roll-On/Roll-Off bodies, destined for the Angolan government. The purchase was part of public initiatives to strengthen the sanitation management system during the cholera outbreak experienced in the country.The vehicles were essential for waste collection in more remote neighborhoods of Luanda, helping to prevent the contamination of streams by waste and excreta from infected individuals. “Our goal goes beyond increasing sales: we want to offer solutions that promote the country’s development,” emphasizes José Roberto Colnaghi, a member of the Administrative Board of Adone Holding, the group to which Grand Lakes belongs.Investment in TrainingThroughout the year, the company promoted Capacita GL, a set of courses aimed at professional development for men and women on the team. In total, 412 employees took part in training programs across different regions of the country.TrajectoryPresent in Angola since 2007, Grand Lakes has established itself as a leader in the heavy vehicle segment, generating jobs, income, and development. During this period, the company has sold 11,000 vehicles and continues to expand its operations with a focus on quality and excellence in customer service.Grand Lakes Veículos, part of Adone Holding, is headquartered in Luanda and plays a fundamental role in important national mobility and logistics programs. Since 2019, it has delivered more than 2,000 buses to the Regular Urban Passenger Transport Project (TURP), which is responsible for mapping and organizing operational routes and bus stops, ensuring daily transportation for thousands of people.Since 2022, more than 200 trucks have been allocated to the Integrated Rural Trade Development Program (PIDCR), which aims to improve the flow of agricultural production and boost growth in the rural sector.

