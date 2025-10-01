October is National Substance Use Prevention Month: Promoting Open Conversations in South Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 1, 2025

Open, judgment-free conversations can reduce stigma and connect South Carolinians to life-saving resources.

Columbia, S.C. – This October, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) joins the South Carolina Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (BHDD) Office of Substance Use Services (OSUS) in recognizing National Substance Use Prevention Month by encouraging families, schools and communities to engage in open, stigma-free conversations about substance use.

Substance Use Prevention Month, observed every October since its creation in 2011, highlights the importance of preventing substance misuse before it begins. It raises awareness about the impact of substance use on individuals, families and communities, while recognizing the vital efforts of prevention professionals, educators, parents and organizations working together to create healthier, substance-free futures.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed October as Substance Use Prevention Month throughout the state to encourage all South Carolinians to play a part in helping the next generation make choices that support physical, mental, behavioral and emotional health.

Substance use prevention begins with dialogue. When parents, caregivers, teachers and community leaders talk openly about substance use, they create safe environments where individuals feel comfortable asking for help and learning about prevention and recovery services.

“Silence and stigma are some of the biggest barriers to prevention,” said Sara Goldsby, Office Director of OSUS. “The more we normalize honest conversations about substance use, the safer our communities become.”

Research shows that early, honest conversations are one of the most effective ways to prevent substance use among young people. Silence can leave individuals isolated, while open dialogue builds understanding and connection. By normalizing these conversations with youth, South Carolinians can play a direct role in prevention.

“We have known for some time that ‘prevention works,’” said Michelle Nienhius, Manager of Prevention and Intervention Services for OSUS. “Decades of research and community-based experience show that prevention is effective. In fact, over 75% of youth ages 12 to 17 don’t use substances, and 79% have never had a drink of alcohol, 81% have never used tobacco or vaped nicotine, and 76% have never used illicit drugs, including marijuana.”

DPH joins OSUS in encouraging residents to focus on early prevention by having healthy conversations with their children and loved ones about the severity of substance use disorders.

"Teaching about the risks of alcohol and other substances early creates an open dialogue and has shown to have a positive impact on reducing substance use among teens and youth," said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH Director. "During National Substance Use Prevention Month, we urge parents and other adult role models to engage in these conversations with children and youth to help prevent substance use before it starts. Working together, we can encourage the next generation to make good decisions by allowing them to be informed and confident in their choice to not engage in substance use."

Through Open Conversation SC, OSUS provides families, educators and community leaders with tools to talk openly about substance use. Parents can start by asking questions and listening without judgment, while schools, faith groups and coaches can create safe spaces for dialogue. Resources, conversation guides and prevention tips are available at openconversationsc.com.

###