DPH Authorizes One-Time Early Refill of Schedule III-V Prescriptions Due to Potential Tropical Storm Imelda 

Sept. 28, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Due to expected arrival and potential impacts of potential Tropical Storm Imelda, the S.C. Dept. of Public Health (DPH) has authorized a one-time early refill of Schedule III-V prescriptions for valid refills that are due through Saturday, Oct. 4.

Dispensers shall pull all original controlled substances prescriptions and document the early refill information in detail, including, but not limited to, date, time, reason for early refill, and pharmacist signature.

“We are taking this action due to the potential for interruptions of services and communications and imminent danger to individuals and communities following the storm,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim director of DPH.

Authority for this action is pursuant to S.C. Code Section 25-1-440 and Executive Order No. 2025-33, issued September 26, 2025. In accordance with Section 25-1-440(a)(3), Governor McMaster has further ordered that a state agency, through its director, waive or suspend provisions of existing regulations prescribing procedures for conduct of state business if strict compliance with the provisions thereof would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency.

Compliance with this authorization supersedes any conflicting requirement of Regulation 60-4.

