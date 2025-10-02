DP Gayatri and RS Americas Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Integrated Industrial Manufacturing Solutions

DPG & RS Announce strategic alliance to deliver integrated industrial manufacturing solutions

DP Gayatri & RS Americas form a strategic alliance to deliver scalable, integrated industrial solutions for OEMs and manufacturers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DP Gayatri (DPG), a leading provider of contract manufacturing, automation, and industrial consulting, announced a strategic partnership with RS Americas, a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers. The collaboration brings together world-class distribution and engineering expertise to deliver integrated, scalable solutions for OEMs and manufacturers seeking to modernize operations and accelerate factory performance.

By combining RS’s expansive product portfolio, sourcing capabilities, and multi-channel distribution network with DPG’s specialized contract assembly and automation services across North and Latin America, the alliance creates a bi-directional ecosystem that connects design to deployment with speed and precision.

“This partnership unlocks real value for manufacturers who want to automate, scale, or evaluate their production capabilities — and do it with confidence,” said Dipesh Patel, President & CEO of DP Gayatri. “Together, we can bridge the gap between design and deployment with speed, precision, and partnership-first thinking.”

Engineering Depth Meets Execution Excellence

Through the partnership, manufacturers gain access to a unique combination of supply chain strength and hands-on engineering capabilities.

RS Americas offers:

- Access to more than 3.9 million product lines online

- A 560,000 sq. ft. high-tech U.S. distribution center, plus two additional DCs in Mexico

- Over 250,000 products available for immediate shipment, supported by:

*Local sales and technical support across 60+ locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean

*Technical and engineering consultation and design services expertise

- EcoVadis Platinum status, placing RS in the top 1% globally for sustainability management

DP Gayatri contributes:

- Full-service contract assembly and industrial consultancy

- End-to-end factory automation and custom machinery

- UL-certified industrial control panels (UL508A, UL698A, ULNNNY)

- Custom wire harnesses and cable assemblies

Together, these strengths enable customers to streamline procurement, shorten lead times, and scale production with confidence.

Serving Key Growth Industries

The partnership is designed to support a wide range of industries, including:

- Industrial automation

- Custom machinery OEMs

- Process manufacturing

- Energy and utilities

- Facilities and intra-logistics

Applications range from advanced packaging systems to renewable energy projects, giving manufacturers a one-stop resource for both components and turnkey engineering support.

A Foundation for Long-Term Collaboration

The alliance reflects a shared commitment to innovation and customer success. Both companies are aligned on reducing complexity for manufacturers while providing resilient solutions that meet today’s supply chain challenges.

“It’s not just about products or parts — it’s about building real solutions together,” added Patel. “This partnership brings that vision to life.”

“We work hard at identifying the right partners that help address key pain points and unlock more value for both our customers and our supplier partners,” said Melissa Bychinski, Solutions Business Development Director at RS. “We are excited about this partnership and the end-to-end customer solutions it creates.”

About DP Gayatri

DP Gayatri (DPG) is a U.S.-headquartered industrial partner offering contract assembly, automation, and industrial consulting services to OEMs and manufacturers. With facilities across the U.S. and Latin America, DPG specializes in turnkey solutions for cable assemblies, control panels, factory automation, and custom machine builds. Learn more at www.dpgayatri.com and Dipesh Patel’s LinkedIn profile.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from over 700 trusted suppliers. Its solutions span automation and control equipment, interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components, including more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information visit https://us.rs-online.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.