Secure Your Information. Take Advantage of Free Webinars, Shred Events During Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Everyone can be cyber smart. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is here to remind you that there are simple, effective ways to protect your personal data. October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and SCDCA will hold five free webinars to help you improve your online safety and avoid scams as well as three webinars (one in November) to help educate businesses about protecting private information. Four key cybersecurity topics will be covered across the entire month: multi-factor authentication, strong passwords and password managers, updating software and phishing. There will also be four free events for consumers to shred their sensitive documents.
Webinars for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:
Free Shred Events
SCDCA will partner with Shred360 to offer the following free events:
Shred Event Time and Location
|Date & Time
|Location
|October 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|North Charleston Coliseum, Parking Lot A
5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418
|October 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Shandon Baptist Church
5250 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206
|October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Coastal Discovery Museum
70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head, SC 29926
|October 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Anderson County Senior Citizens Program at the Jo Brown Senior Center
101 South Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29624
To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.
All webinars and shred events are free to attend. Download SCDCA’s “Cybersecurity Basics” flyer or request physical copies by filling out the Brochure Order Form. Follow SCDCA’s Facebook account for cybersecurity tips throughout October.
About SCDCA
Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.
