Secure Your Information. Take Advantage of Free Webinars, Shred Events During Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Everyone can be cyber smart. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is here to remind you that there are simple, effective ways to protect your personal data. October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and SCDCA will hold five free webinars to help you improve your online safety and avoid scams as well as three webinars (one in November) to help educate businesses about protecting private information. Four key cybersecurity topics will be covered across the entire month: multi-factor authentication, strong passwords and password managers, updating software and phishing. There will also be four free events for consumers to shred their sensitive documents.

Webinars for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

Free Shred Events

SCDCA will partner with Shred360 to offer the following free events:

Shred Event Time and Location Date & Time Location October 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Charleston Coliseum, Parking Lot A

5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418 October 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shandon Baptist Church

5250 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206 October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coastal Discovery Museum

70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head, SC 29926 October 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anderson County Senior Citizens Program at the Jo Brown Senior Center

101 South Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29624



To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

All webinars and shred events are free to attend. Download SCDCA’s “Cybersecurity Basics” flyer or request physical copies by filling out the Brochure Order Form. Follow SCDCA’s Facebook account for cybersecurity tips throughout October.

