Rodeo Realty Presents 'The Victor Rosetti Residence' — A Paul Revere Williams Masterpiece in Los Feliz Oaks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty is proud to announce the listing of The Victor Rosetti Residence, a grand Mills Act estate and a rare example of Paul Revere Williams’ Spanish Colonial Revival architecture that helped shape California’s iconic style.

Located within the lush greenery of Griffith Park, this historic Los Feliz Oaks estate is more than a home, it is a living work of art. While the property impresses with its expansive scale, it retains a sense of intimacy and warmth, blending architectural grandeur with timeless livability.

The main residence is a showcase of Williams’ intricate design details: a wood-paneled library, hand-painted and coffered ceilings, three ornate fireplaces, stained-glass windows, and cozy alcoves that reveal the artistry at every turn. A chef’s kitchen, thoughtfully updated with superior appliances while preserving its original tiled charm, connects to a stylish butler’s pantry, leading to the magnificent wood-paneled dining room and a charming breakfast nook. Additional features include a media room with hand-painted beams, a steam shower, two walk-in laundry rooms, a pub-style lounge, a wine room, and a secret bookcase door that opens to the bottom floor.

The grounds evoke the tranquility of a private Mediterranean retreat. A shimmering pool with a summer lounge, outdoor kitchen beneath a barrel-tiled pergola, gas fire pit, and double-sided fireplace create an entertainer’s paradise. A secret garden with koi pond, citrus grove, and multiple fountains completes the serene landscape. Two versatile guest spaces with full bathrooms and kitchenettes provide flexibility, while the adjoining property enhances the offering with a newly refurbished pool house, renovated pool, and an additional 1,500-square-foot home with approved city plans for customization. Altogether, the estate boasts private gated entries, a two-car garage, and parking for up to 25 vehicles.

With sweeping 180-degree views of Los Angeles, including the Griffith Observatory, the estate is ideally located near acclaimed restaurants, shops, and some of the city’s best hiking trails. Having had only four owners in its history, The Victor Rosetti Residence represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a celebrated piece of Los Angeles’ architectural heritage.

