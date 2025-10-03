Rodeo Realty Presents Luxury 10,200 Sqft Brentwood Compound Offered at $13.8M

12227 Tweed Lane

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked at the end of one of Brentwood’s most coveted cul-de-sacs, this newly constructed estate at 12227 Tweed Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049, listed by top Realtor Jimmy Heckenberg, defines privacy and prestige. Gated, secure, and set on an expansive nearly 12,000-square-foot flat lot, the property offers rare scale and seclusion in the very heart of the Westside. With 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across more than 10,200 square feet of living space, including 6 bedrooms in the main residence and a private 1-bedroom guest house, this home is more than a residence; it is a private compound built for those who expect the best.

Crafted by GME Development, every finish, surface, and detail has been executed with precision and elegance. Venetian plaster walls, imported Italian stone, and designer collections from Milan’s most respected houses elevate the interiors to a standard rarely found. Soaring ceilings, dramatic volumes, and walls of Fleetwood glass create seamless flow to the outdoors.

The backyard is nothing short of extraordinary—an immense, flat, resort-style retreat that rivals any in Brentwood. Mature landscaping frames a 40-foot pool and spa, heated covered terrace, full outdoor kitchen, and expansive lawns that make this one of the most desirable outdoor settings in the city. It is a true sanctuary, designed for both grand entertaining and quiet moments of escape.

Inside, the estate offers seven-bedroom suites, including a primary wing with nearly 14-foot vaulted ceilings, dual walk-ins, private fireplace lounge, and spa-inspired bath. A Molteni-designed kitchen with Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances anchors the main floor, supported by a hidden chef’s kitchen and walk-in pantry. On the lower level, a 5K theater, full gym, spa/massage room, wine cellar, and lounge extend the lifestyle experience, with natural light flooding the space through a rare full-length light well.

A detached 800-square-foot ADU with its own address provides ultimate flexibility for guests, staff, or office use. With six HVAC zones, elevator access to all levels, and a gated motor court, the property is designed for effortless living at every turn.

Located moments from Brentwood’s top dining, shopping, and leisure amenities, this estate is a statement of design and lifestyle—an unmatched combination of scale, privacy, and luxury on one of the neighborhood’s finest lots.

