Teens: Let MDC show you hacks that will make fish bite Oct. 9 at Busch Conservation Area fly tying class

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Teens, want to catch some cool fish facts, watch a little ferocious feeding, and learn how to craft your own lures? You’ll even keep what you create.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is presenting a free program especially for teens interested in learning more about fish found in Missouri lakes, rivers and streams. Teens Fish Facts and Fly Tying is happening Thursday, Oct. 9 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. It’s a free program just for teens age 12-18.

“Come learn about our amazing fish based on what they eat, how they live and how to best catch them,” said MDC Naturalist Wayne Lange. “We’ll have a quick feeding with some of our live animals so you can see their eating habits in action for yourself.”

The program includes an educational presentation about Missouri’s fishes, their biology, some interesting facts, and how and what they feed on. Afterward, participants will use that knowledge to master the art of fly-tying and get hands-on experience tying their own.

“We’ll spend most of our time showing you how to create your own homemade fishing lures,” said Lange. “Whatever flies you make you can keep to show everyone your awesome new skill.”

MDC will supply all materials and tools for the program at no cost. This class will appeal to both beginners wanting to learn a new skill or experienced fishers wanting who might want a refresher.

Teens Fish Facts and Fly Tying is a free, teen-only experience. Advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZE. Attendees must be age 12-18 to participate.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is in St. Charles at 2360 Highway D, two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.