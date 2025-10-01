Fibergrate Structures Acquires ThruBeam® Structural Science Composites to Expand Access Solutions Offerings

ThruBeam Covers ThruBeam Logo

UK-based manufacturer brings 20+ years of specialized expertise in composite access covers, strengthening Fibergrate's infrastructure solutions portfolio

The acquisition of ThruBeam® will strengthen our GRP solutions and enhance our best-in-class support to growing industries like data centers, transportation, and other infrastructure applications.” — Eric Breiner, President of Fibergrate Structures

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 50 years of experience in the composite manufacturing industry, Fibergrate Structures has acquired ThruBeam® (Structural Science Composites Ltd.), a UK-based manufacturer of composite manhole and trench covers. ThruBeamexpands Fibergrate Composite Structures ' industrial access solutions in strategic markets, benefiting from established global distribution opportunities.ThruBeamdesign, sales, and distribution network brings over 20 years of specialized expertise in manufacturing access solutions for industrial applications. The company's patented technology serves key markets including utilities (gas, water, electric, telecommunications), petrol forecourts, transportation, industrial facilities, and data centers – markets that align strategically with Fibergrate Composite Structures' existing customer base and growth initiatives.Technological Innovation and Operational ExcellenceBased in Barrow in Furness, UK, ThruBeamproducts range from pedestrian-rated covers to heavy industrial and infrastructure applications with load ratings from 12.5 to 40 tonnes. ThruBeam's products offer compelling advantages in demanding access applications:● Lightweight construction facilitates easier installation and reduced transportation costs● Non-slip surface provides essential safety features for pedestrian and vehicular traffic● Superior corrosion resistance and long-term durability● Non-Conductive materials reducing the risk of electrical shocks● Vented cover design reduces pressure buildup● Low lifetime maintenance costs that offer a return on investment after one maintenance cycleBoth companies are renowned for their superior durability, resistance to corrosion, ease of installation, and low maintenance requirements, making them ideal for a wide range of applications.Enhanced Support for Growth"The acquisition of ThruBeamwill allow us to strengthen our GRP solutions and enhance our best-in-class support to growing industries like data centers, transportation, and other infrastructure applications,” said Eric Breiner, President of Fibergrate Structures. “By combining ThruBeamspecialized access covers with our extensive grating and structural systems, we are strengthening our ability to provide customers with integrated solutions across projects, from structural support to safe access.”"Selling through Fibergrate Composite Structures opens exciting opportunities to expand our reach while enhancing the solutions we can offer to our customers,” said Harm Tegelaars, Managing Director,ThruBeamStructural Science Composites.ABOUT THRUBEAM- STRUCTURAL SCIENCE COMPOSITES LTD.ThruBeamhas been at the forefront of composite manhole covers and trench cover manufacturing for over 20 years, bringing expertise, innovation, and environmental focus to infrastructure access solutions. The company's patented technology delivers unparalleled strength and durability, with products that are non-corrosive, watertight, secure, and environmentally friendly. ThruBeamserves utilities, data centers, gas stations, and industrial facilities across the UK and internationally. For more information, visit https://thrubeam.co.uk/about/ ABOUT FIBERGRATE COMPOSITE STRUCTURES INC.Founded in 1966, Fibergrate Composite Structures Inc. is the inventor and world’s leading manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) molded and pultruded grating and building materials. Fibergrate’s key brands include Fibergrateand Chemgratemolded grating, Safe-T-Spanpultruded grating, Dynaformstructural shapes, and Dynarailrailing and ladder systems. Fibergrate’s standard products and customized engineered solutions are used for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and recreational applications. Industries serviced include: water & wastewater, oil & gas, food & beverage, architecture, chemical, and transportation.ABOUT FIBERGRATE STRUCTURESFibergrate Structures is headquartered in Allen, TX, and has over 50 years of experience in the composite manufacturing industry. It is the shared business services provider for Fibergrate Composite Structures, TMP Convert, Bison Innovative Products, USL Structural Protection, and Fibregrid Safety Solutions. The company’s products are widely used in industries such as chemical processing, data centers, water and wastewater, food and beverage, transportation/road/railway, mining, oil & gas, rooftop decking, residential outdoor living, and many others. Each of the businesses focuses on providing solutions to meet the stringent and ever-changing specifications of the industries served.Fibergrate Structures has sales offices, service locations, manufacturing, and distribution around the world. The company has US-based manufacturing facilities in Denver, Colorado; Stephenville, Texas; and internationally in Querétaro, Mexico; Washington, United Kingdom; and Simandre-sur-Suran, France. For more information, visit https://fibergratestructures.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.