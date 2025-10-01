Fibergrate Structures Acquires ThruBeam® Structural Science Composites to Expand Access Solutions Offerings
UK-based manufacturer brings 20+ years of specialized expertise in composite access covers, strengthening Fibergrate's infrastructure solutions portfolio
ThruBeam® design, sales, and distribution network brings over 20 years of specialized expertise in manufacturing access solutions for industrial applications. The company's patented technology serves key markets including utilities (gas, water, electric, telecommunications), petrol forecourts, transportation, industrial facilities, and data centers – markets that align strategically with Fibergrate Composite Structures' existing customer base and growth initiatives.
Technological Innovation and Operational Excellence
Based in Barrow in Furness, UK, ThruBeam® products range from pedestrian-rated covers to heavy industrial and infrastructure applications with load ratings from 12.5 to 40 tonnes. ThruBeam®'s products offer compelling advantages in demanding access applications:
● Lightweight construction facilitates easier installation and reduced transportation costs
● Non-slip surface provides essential safety features for pedestrian and vehicular traffic
● Superior corrosion resistance and long-term durability
● Non-Conductive materials reducing the risk of electrical shocks
● Vented cover design reduces pressure buildup
● Low lifetime maintenance costs that offer a return on investment after one maintenance cycle
Both companies are renowned for their superior durability, resistance to corrosion, ease of installation, and low maintenance requirements, making them ideal for a wide range of applications.
Enhanced Support for Growth
"The acquisition of ThruBeam® will allow us to strengthen our GRP solutions and enhance our best-in-class support to growing industries like data centers, transportation, and other infrastructure applications,” said Eric Breiner, President of Fibergrate Structures. “By combining ThruBeam® specialized access covers with our extensive grating and structural systems, we are strengthening our ability to provide customers with integrated solutions across projects, from structural support to safe access.”
"Selling through Fibergrate Composite Structures opens exciting opportunities to expand our reach while enhancing the solutions we can offer to our customers,” said Harm Tegelaars, Managing Director,ThruBeam® Structural Science Composites.
ABOUT THRUBEAM® - STRUCTURAL SCIENCE COMPOSITES LTD.
ThruBeam® has been at the forefront of composite manhole covers and trench cover manufacturing for over 20 years, bringing expertise, innovation, and environmental focus to infrastructure access solutions. The company's patented technology delivers unparalleled strength and durability, with products that are non-corrosive, watertight, secure, and environmentally friendly. ThruBeam® serves utilities, data centers, gas stations, and industrial facilities across the UK and internationally. For more information, visit https://thrubeam.co.uk/about/.
ABOUT FIBERGRATE COMPOSITE STRUCTURES INC.
Founded in 1966, Fibergrate Composite Structures Inc. is the inventor and world’s leading manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) molded and pultruded grating and building materials. Fibergrate’s key brands include Fibergrate® and Chemgrate® molded grating, Safe-T-Span® pultruded grating, Dynaform® structural shapes, and Dynarail® railing and ladder systems. Fibergrate’s standard products and customized engineered solutions are used for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and recreational applications. Industries serviced include: water & wastewater, oil & gas, food & beverage, architecture, chemical, and transportation.
ABOUT FIBERGRATE STRUCTURES
Fibergrate Structures is headquartered in Allen, TX, and has over 50 years of experience in the composite manufacturing industry. It is the shared business services provider for Fibergrate Composite Structures, TMP Convert, Bison Innovative Products, USL Structural Protection, and Fibregrid Safety Solutions. The company’s products are widely used in industries such as chemical processing, data centers, water and wastewater, food and beverage, transportation/road/railway, mining, oil & gas, rooftop decking, residential outdoor living, and many others. Each of the businesses focuses on providing solutions to meet the stringent and ever-changing specifications of the industries served.
Fibergrate Structures has sales offices, service locations, manufacturing, and distribution around the world. The company has US-based manufacturing facilities in Denver, Colorado; Stephenville, Texas; and internationally in Querétaro, Mexico; Washington, United Kingdom; and Simandre-sur-Suran, France. For more information, visit https://fibergratestructures.com.
Steve Ludwig
Fibergrate Structures
+1 800-527-4043
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.