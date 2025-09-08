Bison Innovative Products Launches Artificial Turf System in Partnership with Fibergrate Composite Structures Inc.

Artificial Turf Solution Outdoor Rooftop Lounge and Bar Artificial Turf High End Residential Rooftop Pool

Integrated pedestal and (FRP) Micro-Mesh® molded grating addresses growing demand for customizable, weather-resistant outdoor spaces on commercial buildings

Rooftop decks offer a practical solution to maximize otherwise unused roof areas, and our new artificial turf system delivers what the market needs” — George Parker, National Sales Manager at Bison Innovative Products

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated pedestal and fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) Micro-Meshmolded grating solution addresses growing demand for customizable, weather-resistant outdoor spaces atop commercial buildingsDENVER, CO – September 8, 2025 – Bison Innovative Products, a leading manufacturer of rooftop deck systems, announced the launch of its Artificial Turf System, developed in partnership with Fibergrate Composite Structures Inc. of Allen, Texas. This innovative solution combines Bison's proven pedestal technology with Fibergrate's advanced fiberglass reinforced plastic Micro-Meshmolded grating to create the industry's first integrated artificial turf system specifically engineered for commercial rooftop applications, directly addressing the growth in the global rooftop decking market projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% through 2033 The system eliminates the complexity of coordinating multiple suppliers while delivering superior performance for property architects, landscape architects, and commercial property owners working on hospitality, commercial, multi-family, and luxury residential projects. The solution features Bison's industry-leading pedestals, which support up to 1,250 pounds (FoS:3) each, paired with Fibergrate's corrosion-resistant, lightweight FRP Micro-Meshmolded grating, which provides a highly stable surface with long-term durability, ensuring optimal drainage and preventing water pooling in demanding rooftop environments. This combination of products provides an ideal platform for high-performance synthetic turf installation.“Rooftop decks offer a practical solution to maximize otherwise unused roof areas, and our new artificial turf system delivers what the market needs,” said George Parker, National Sales Manager at Bison Innovative Products, “a single-source solution that enables architects and designers to create beautiful, functional outdoor spaces."By integrating our Micro-Meshtechnology with Bison's proven pedestal systems, we're delivering a solution that meets the exacting demands of commercial rooftop environments”, said Eric Breiner, President of Fibergrate Structures. “The result is a system that installers love for its simplicity and building owners value for its long-term performance and minimal maintenance requirements."ABOUT BISON INNOVATIVE PRODUCTSBison Innovative Products is a leading manufacturer of raised decking systems. Their products are used for rooftops, decks, plazas, terraces, pop-up parks, and other architectural features requiring maintenance-free pedestals and low-maintenance surfaces. Bison pedestals and accessories are manufactured in the U.S. and distributed around the world.ABOUT FIBERGRATE COMPOSITE STRUCTURES INC.Founded in 1966, Fibergrate Composite Structures Inc. is the inventor and world’s leading manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) molded and pultruded grating and building materials. Fibergrate’s key brands include Fibergrateand Chemgratemolded grating, Safe-T-Spanpultruded grating, Dynaformstructural shapes, and Dynarailrailing and ladder systems. Fibergrate’s standard products and customized engineered solutions are used for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and recreational applications. Industries serviced include: water & wastewater, oil & gas, food & beverage, architecture, chemical, and transportation.ABOUT FIBERGRATE STRUCTURESFibergrate Structures is headquartered in Allen, TX, and has over 50 years of experience in the composite manufacturing industry. It is the shared business services provider for Fibergrate Composite Structures, Bison Innovative Products, USL Structural Protection, Fibregrid Safety Solutions, and TMP Convert. The company’s products are widely used in industries such as chemical processing, data centers, water and wastewater, food and beverage, transportation/road/railway, civil engineering, rooftop decking, residential outdoor living, and many others. Each of the businesses focuses on providing solutions to meet the stringent and ever-changing specifications of the industries served.Fibergrate Structures has sales offices, service locations, manufacturing, and distribution around the world. The company has US-based manufacturing facilities in Denver, Colorado; Stephenville, Texas; and internationally in Querétaro, Mexico; Washington, United Kingdom; and Simandre-sur-Suran, France. For more information, visit https://fibergratestructures.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.