Mr William Townley, a reputable London Consultant Plastic Surgeon, compares rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, and facelift surgery.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), cosmetic surgery continues to grow in popularity. (1) As a leading Consultant Plastic Surgeon in London, William Townley, MD, FRCS has observed that facial plastic surgery procedures remain among the most requested treatments at his practice.William, as he prefers to be called, explains that facial contouring surgery may be used to address a range of aesthetic concerns related to ageing, asymmetry, or overall facial proportion. While motivations vary, he says many patients pursue facial plastic surgery in hopes of achieving a more refreshed, balanced, or youthful appearance. Below, William outlines three of the most commonly performed facial procedures at his clinic. Facelift SurgeryAn extremely popular option worldwide, facelift surgery typically aims to address visible signs of ageing in the lower face and neck. William notes that the procedure can improve the appearance of sagging cheeks, jowls, lax skin, and more. He has extensive experience in several surgical approaches, but is a strong advocate of the “deep plane” facelift technique, which involves repositioning deeper facial structures for more comprehensive and natural-looking outcomes.Also known as “blepharoplasty,” eyelid surgery is performed to improve the appearance of the upper and/or lower eyelids. According to William, the procedure can involve the removal or redistribution of excess skin and fat in order to reduce puffiness, correct hooding, or address under-eye bags. He adds that blepharoplasty may be done on its own or in combination with other procedures, depending on the patient’s needs and goals.Surgical refinement of the nose – whether for cosmetic enhancement, functional improvement, or both – can be achieved through rhinoplasty. William explains that his approach is highly individualised, with a focus on maintaining facial harmony. He also notes his use of ultrasonic (piezoelectric) instruments, which allow for precise bone reshaping while minimising trauma to surrounding tissues.Because the results of facial surgery can have a significant and lasting impact, William advises prospective patients to consult with a qualified Consultant Plastic Surgeon. In his view, the skill and experience of the surgeon are critical to achieving safe, effective, and natural-looking outcomes.(1) The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) https://baaps.org.uk/about/news/1891/cosmetic_surgery_trends_2024_facial_rejuvenation_surges_while_mens_procedures_decline/ About William Townley, MD, FRCS (Plast)Mr William Townley is a highly respected Consultant Plastic Surgeon based in London. An alumnus of Brasenose College in Oxford, Clare College in Cambridge, and the RAFT Institute (University College London), William is proficient in various procedures and advanced techniques in the realm of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. In addition to his private practice, he leads a major NHS reconstructive surgery unit at Guy’s & St Thomas’. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, an Honorary Fellow in Medicine at Brasenose College, and a member of several prestigious organisations, including the British Associations of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons and the Sir Charles Bell Society. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about William, visit williamtownley.co.uk or facebook.com/MrWilliamTownley, or find the practice on Instagram @drwilliamtownley.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.williamtownley.co.uk/in-the-media/facelift-surgery-eyelid-surgery-rhinoplasty-london-consultant-plastic-surgeon-on-facial-rejuvenation/ ###William Townley Consultant Plastic Surgeon9 Harley StreetLondon, W1G 9AL, United Kingdom+44 20 3124 1373Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.