SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evren Partners with SentinelOne to Deliver Next-Gen Secure Workspaces with Built-in Endpoint ProtectionEvren, a leading provider of secure, high-performance workspaces for enterprises and distributed teams, today announced a partnership with SentinelOne– now offering customers SentinelOne’s Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) built into Evren Workspaces. This partnership provides enterprises with a turnkey solution that combines secure, policy-managed work environments with industry-leading endpoint security.Addressing Today’s Customer ChallengesModern enterprises increasingly depend on contractors, third-party developers, and remote staff — often working from unmanaged devices. This creates gaps in compliance, data security, and overall risk posture.Evren Workspaces solves this by providing:Zero-trust isolation on any device, including Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and contractor machines.Faster, native developer experience, delivering performance without compromise.Built-in policy controls for compliance across SOC2, ISO27001, HIPAA, and other frameworks.By embedding SentinelOne EPP, Evren strengthens protection with autonomous prevention, detection, and remediation of threats, including ransomware and advanced malware. Together, this ensures enterprises can onboard external teams quickly, keep critical assets safe, and maintain compliance — all while enabling developers to work seamlessly.Leadership Quotes:Gaurav Nagar, CEO & Co-Founder of Evren:“Enterprises face an urgent challenge in securing the last mile — unmanaged devices used by contractors and third-party developers. Evren Workspaces address this by creating a secure, policy-driven environment. With SentinelOne’s endpoint protection built in, our customers gain the confidence that every workspace is protected by world-class security, without sacrificing speed or the native experience developers expect.”Melissa K. Smith, SVP, Global Strategic Partnerships & Initiatives at SentinelOne:“Evren’s technology brings a unique approach to securing distributed and developer-centric workforces. By combining the Evren platform with SentinelOne’s EPP, customers benefit from a powerful, integrated solution that safeguards sensitive data while enabling agility and compliance. We’re excited to support Evren in bringing this innovation to both new and existing customers.”About EvrenEvren delivers secure, policy-managed workspaces that run on any device, including employee-owned and contractor machines. Unlike traditional VDI or cloud desktops, Evren provides a fast, local experience while giving enterprises the security, compliance, and control they need. Recognized by Gartner as an innovator in secure workspace technology, Evren is trusted by leading companies in finance, healthcare, technology outsourcing, and AI development to protect sensitive assets and empower their workforce.About SentinelOneSentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments— trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

