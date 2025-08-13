Evren Recognized in Multiple 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports for Data Security, Zero-Trust, and Workplace Security

Being recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle validates our mission to deliver secure, high-performance workspaces that protect enterprise assets without compromising user experience.” — Gaurav Nagar, Co-Founder & CEO, Evren

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evren , an emerging provider of secure, high-performance workspaces for enterprises and distributed teams, has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in four separate 2025 GartnerHype Cycle™ reports:Hype Cycle™ for Zero-Trust Technology, 2025Hype Cycle™ for Data Security Technologies, 2025Hype Cycle™ for Workspace Security, 2025Hype Cycle™ for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and IT Operations, 2025Gartner’s Hype Cycle offers deep insight into emerging technologies that will reshape how businesses secure themselves against evolving threats.Evren was also recognized under the Endpoint Access Isolation (EAI) subcategory — a critical technology that facilitates secure access to applications and data while isolating endpoints from the systems they connect to.Why Endpoint Access Isolation MattersEAI addresses a growing enterprise challenge: how to enable secure remote access from unmanaged or BYOD devices without installing intrusive client management software. Evren’s approach allows organizations to securely extend access to contractors, outsourced teams, and hybrid workers; enforce Zero-Trust policies and conditional access without relying on full device management; provide lightweight, easy-to-install alternatives to complex VDI or DaaS deployments; and safely enable AI-powered workflows by isolating AI tools from the host device and network, preventing sensitive corporate data from being inadvertently exposed.“Being recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle validates our mission to deliver secure, high-performance workspaces that protect enterprise assets without compromising user experience,” said Gaurav Nagar, Co-Founder and CEO of Evren.Driving Innovation in Secure WorkspacesEvren’s secure workspace isolates work environments from unmanaged host devices while delivering a local, latency-free experience. With built-in Zero-Trust rules, data loss prevention (DLP), browser security, and application control, Evren helps enterprises achieve robust data security without sacrificing usability.About EvrenEvren is a secure workspace platform purpose-built for unmanaged devices, enabling enterprises to protect code, data, and applications in high-risk environments. It delivers a high-performance secure workspace fully separated from the host device, with integrated DLP, browser isolation, application control, and AI workspace isolation. Evren serves customers globally, was recognized as a Sample Vendor in multiple 2025 GartnerHype Cycle™ reports for Data Security, Zero-Trust, and Workplace Security, and was a finalist in the Black Hat Asia 2025 Startup Spotlight.Learn more at www.evren.co Disclaimer:GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and Hype Cycle is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. This content is used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

