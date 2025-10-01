Governor Proclaims October 16–19 as Days of Earthquake Preparedness for Oregon’s ShakeOut and Camp-In Events

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek has issued an official proclamation recognizing October 16–19, 2025, as a time for statewide earthquake preparedness and resilience-building activities. The proclamation supports two key initiatives led by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM): the Great Oregon ShakeOut and the Great Oregon Camp-In.

The proclamation emphasizes that “the safety and resilience of Oregonians depend on our collective understanding of how to prepare for earthquakes and other natural disasters,” and that “practicing emergency drills significantly reduces risk and saves lives.” It calls on Oregonians to join millions worldwide in observing International ShakeOut Day on Thursday, Oct. 16, by participating in earthquake safety drills at 10:16 a.m. local time.

The Great Oregon ShakeOut is a statewide drill designed to help individuals practice the lifesaving action of “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.” Participation is open to everyone—at home, work, school or elsewhere—and can be tailored to fit the needs of each group.

During an earthquake, especially in older school buildings that haven’t been seismically retrofitted, “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” remains the safest immediate action according to decades of research and expert consensus. The greatest risk in these cases comes from falling debris, collapsing ceilings and shattering glass—not from simply being inside the building—and attempting to evacuate during shaking exposes everyone, especially children, to serious injury. While concerns are understandable, it’s important to follow guidance from your children’s school, structural engineers and emergency managers rather than community members without relevant expertise. Staying low and shielded under sturdy furniture offers the best protection until the shaking stops and evacuation can safely begin.

Take part in The Great Oregon ShakeOut:

Register your organization at shakeout.org/oregon

Plan a drill using educational materials available on the website

Spread the word in your community to encourage others to join

Share photos of yourself taking cover using the hashtag #OregonShakeOut2025

Remember at 10:16 a.m. on Oct. 16 to Drop, Cover, and Hold On

“The ShakeOut is more than a drill—it’s a reminder that preparedness saves lives,” said Erin McMahon, director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. “By practicing together, we are less likely to panic in the moment. I believe activities like the ShakeOut and Camp-in create a culture of resilience that strengthens our communities and helps us respond more effectively when disaster strikes.”

Immediately following the ShakeOut, OEM invites households across the state to participate in The Great Oregon Camp-In from Friday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 19. This event encourages Oregonians to simulate life after a major disaster by practicing essential survival activities. Participation can last a few hours or span the entire weekend and takes place in your own home or neighborhood. To join:

Register for the ShakeOut and check “Great Oregon Camp-In” on the form

Spend time working on your emergency plan

Talk to your household about preparedness

Take stock of your emergency supplies

Prepare meals using alternative cooking methods

Use the Be 2 Weeks Ready toolkit to guide your activities

to guide your activities Share your Camp-In experience on social media using the hashtag #GreatOregonCampIn2025

“The Camp-In is a chance to turn preparedness into a hands-on experience,” said Kayla Thompson, OEM’s Community Preparedness Coordinator. “Whether it’s cooking without power or talking through your emergency plan with loved ones, these activities help build confidence and readiness in a meaningful way. I’d encourage parents to make the activities into a fun game. Create a supplies scavenger hunt using the lists in out Be2Weeks Ready Toolkit or build a fort in the living room where everyone can spend the day doing activities that don’t require power. Preparedness should be empowering, and non-threatening, especially for kids.”

To support youth engagement, Dr. Elizabeth Safran and her research team have released two new earthquake preparedness video games—Cascadia 9.1 and Cascadia 9.2—available at Cascadia9game.org. These interactive tools are designed to motivate young adults to take preparedness actions and are ideal for sharing in the lead-up to ShakeOut.



In addition to the ShakeOut and Camp-in OEM is hosting a Ready Fair on Saturday, Oct. 11. This free, family-friendly event is designed to help our communities build resilience and preparedness. The event will bring together subject-matter experts and community partners to share practical tips and resources aligned with OEM’s Be 2 Weeks Ready program.

The event will include expert-Led Booths on emergency alerts, food and water planning, sanitation, and:

Interactive Activities including a fun, earthquake-themed escape room

Preparedness for All Ages with kid-friendly stations and hands-on learning

Food Trucks and a chance to win a fully stocked emergency go-bag for your family

For more information and guidance for participation, email community.preparedness@oem.oregon.gov or visit ShakeOut.org/Oregon.