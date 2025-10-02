Caribbean Dream Home in Roatán With Charter Business Potential

Waterfront Property with Income Potential FSBO

Roatán remains one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets. Wake up to calm waters, dock your yacht at your doorstep, and enjoy a thriving expat community right outside your door.” — John Mathouse

JONESVILLE BIGHT, HONDURAS, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A waterfront property in Roatán’s Jonesville Bight has just hit the market. This turnkey waterfront home is located in the safe, calm waters of Jonesville Bight on Roatán’s East End—an area renowned for its natural beauty and strong American and Canadian expat community.Accessible only by boat, the residence combines residential and rental potential. The upper level includes a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with panoramic views, while the middle level offers a self-contained bachelor suite suitable for guests or additional income.The property’s dock measures 30 feet by 40 feet with 7.5 feet of water depth, suitable for mooring, solar installation, or small gatherings. An adaptable boat lift has been designed to double as a stage for performances or events. Additional features include a fenced courtyard with a splash pool and proximity to the Mesoamerican Reef, popular for diving and snorkeling.Located two minutes by boat from the Jonesville Point Marina and local restaurants, the home offers a mix of seclusion and access to community facilities. According to the seller, the property could serve as a private residence, a rental property, or a base for tour operations.“Roatán remains one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets,” said seller Mr. Malthouse. “This waterfront home is not just a place to live, but a lifestyle—wake up to calm waters, dock your yacht at your doorstep, and enjoy a thriving expat community right outside your door.”Inquire for listing details.

