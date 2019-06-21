An inspiring evening celebrating the roots of cannabis access, LGBTQ leadership, and compassion activism. Film screening and special events - 07 11 19, 7-11pm

OAKLAND, CA, USA, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE1st ANNUAL BAY AREA CANNABIS PRIDE CELEBRATIONAn inspiring evening celebrating the roots of cannabis access,LGBTQ leadership, and compassion activism.OAKLAND, CA (June 21, 2019) - Cannabis and the LGBTQ community have a long and deeply intertwined history, especially here in the San Francisco Bay Area. Originally led by gay and cannabis activist Dennis Peron, “Brownie Mary” (Mary Jane Rathbun) and other important LGBTQ leaders and activists, today, the LGBTQ community continues to be a driving force for leadership, access, and innovation in the cannabis industry.Geter Done Productions, in partnership with The Cannabis Trail, are holding the 1st Annual Bay Area Cannabis Pride Celebration on July 11th in Oakland, California. Their goal is to draw attention to the groundbreaking activism of the LGBTQ community in the development of the modern cannabis industry and they will honor the pioneers who ignited an international health movement of cannabis access.Sherry Glaser - actor, comedian, cannabis activist and founder of Love In It Cooperative - will emcee the evening featuring storytelling from the original + local Compassion Activists including Terrance Alan (co-owner of Cafe Flore, SF), John Entwistle (Dennis Peron’s partner), and other important LGBTQ leaders of our industry that continue to contribute and pave the way for what our cannabis industry is today.Next, the screening of Brian Applegarth’s 16-minute documentary The Secret Story: How Medical Cannabis Was Re-Legalized in the US, which is based on conversations Applegarth had with Dennis Peron, and chronicles the critical role the queer community played in legalizing medical cannabis with leading the way in their quest for medical cannabis legalization.To top off the evening there will be a wonderful community dance party with special guests from the LGBTQ community.The celebration draws attention to the queer role in the cannabis journey, and through engaging and compelling programming, we honor the history and the movement and amplify brands that are supportive of the LGBTQ community. We will honor those who have worked to bring cannabis to the ones who needed it most and revel in the access we have today.We're thrilled to announce that 5% of the evening's proceeds will be donated to the Transgender Law Center and the important work they do fighting for equal legal rights for the trans community.The cannabis educational marketplace will highlight local cannabis brands, organizations, and brand allies in a beautiful indoor/outdoor setting.Sponsors and PartnersBowl & Plant MagazineCannaCraftCannaSafe LabsCosmic ViewEazegen!usGeter Done ProductionsLemonstrike Creative StudiosRosette WellnessSensi MagazineSexxpotSōmatikThe Cannabis TrailThe Farmaceuticals CoThe People’s DispensarySponsorships are still available.To receive a sponsor deck, please contact Ms. Eisenberg. Email: geterdonepa@gmail.comFor information on the presenters and performers Sherry Glaser, Terrance Alan, and John Entwistle, please contact Nancy Birnbaum at RussianRiverPR@gmail.com.EVENT DETAILSDate: 7-11-19 from 7-11pmLocation: Oakland, CAPrice: $25Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/273899253417536/ MUST BE 21 TO ATTEND. This is a non-consumption gathering.# # #About Tali Eisenberg + Geter Done ProductionsTali Eisenberg is the founder of Geter Done Productions, a Holistic Health Practitioner, Community Cannabis Educator, Event Producer + International Speaker. She has been in the health and wellness industry for the last 20+ years. Eisenberg has also created and leads Senior Cannabis Outreach Education Programs in dispensaries and privately. Geter Done Productions a wonder-filled event planning and a production company specializing in cannabis events through the intersections of community, education, and compassion activism. For more information visit www.geterdoneproductions.com About Brian ApplegarthBrian Applegarth is an award-winning documentary film-maker and cannabis historian advocating for the normalization of cannabis through fact-based education of cannabis and preservation of cannabis history and culture. Brian is a trusted leader in the cannabis tourism, travel, and hospitality sector and is the creator of The Cannabis Heritage Trail; Founder and Executive Director of California Cannabis Tourism Association; and owner of Emerald Country Tours. www.brianapplegarth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.