Senate fails to pass CR, government shutdown begins while some health programs expire 

A second Senate vote on the House-passed continuing resolution to fund the federal government failed to pass Sept. 30 by a 55-45 vote, leading to a federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Angus King, I-Maine, sided with Republicans in favor of the bill, while Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted against it with most Democrats. The bill would have funded the federal government through Nov. 21. A second vote on a short-term funding bill led by Senate Democrats also failed again by a 47-53 vote along party lines. Sixty votes are needed to pass the spending bill. Additional votes on the CR are expected today and throughout the weekend, if necessary.

The House-passed CR would have extended key health care programs that expired yesterday, including the Medicare-dependent hospital and low-volume adjustment programs, telehealth and hospital-at-home flexibilities, and the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act. It also would have delayed Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital cuts that became effective Oct. 1.

