1891 Financial Life Included in Forbes list of America’s Best Insurance Companies 2026 Ranking

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1891 Financial Life has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Insurance Companies 2026 . This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista , the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on September 16th, 2025, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.America’s Best Insurance Companies 2026 ranking is based on an independent survey of over 18,000 U.S. citizens. The award list has been categorized into five insurance types: Auto, Homeowners, Renters, Permanent Life, and Term Life. The survey considered customers’ overall recommendations, their general satisfaction, their loyalty, and the six subdimensions: Advice, Customer Service, Price/Performance, Transparency, Digital Services, and Damage/Benefit Service.For each insurance type, the insurance companies with the highest score have been awarded. This prestigious recognition honors the most trusted, innovative, and high-performing insurers across the nation. 1891 Financial Life is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Insurance Companies 2026."We are honored to be recognized among the nation’s top insurers," said Lisa Bickus, CEO. "This award reflects the trust our customers place in us every day, as well as the hard work and dedication of our incredible team. We are committed to continuously raising the bar for service excellence and delivering real value to our policyholders."“As a lifelong member, I’m thrilled to hear that 1891 Financial Life has again received this recognition of top insurer,” said Carole Witkowski, Board Director. “This milestone confirms that our members appreciate the Board’s strategic focus of continuous improvement and affirm the team’s commitment to success.“About Statista: Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

